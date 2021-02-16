Markets
Bitcoin vaults above $50,000 for first time ever
- Bitcoin hit a new high of $50,602, and was last up 5% at $50,300. It has risen around 72% so far this year, with most of the gains coming after electric carmaker Tesla said it had bought $1.5 billion in bitcoin.
- It also said it would accept the currency as payment.
16 Feb 2021
LONDON: Bitcoin rose above $50,000 on Tuesday to a new record high, building on a rally fuelled by signs that the world's biggest cryptocurrency is gaining acceptance amongst mainstream investors.
Bitcoin hit a new high of $50,602, and was last up 5% at $50,300. It has risen around 72% so far this year, with most of the gains coming after electric carmaker Tesla said it had bought $1.5 billion in bitcoin.
It also said it would accept the currency as payment.
But Tesla was only the latest in a string of large investments that have vaulted bitcoin from the fringes of finance to company balance sheets and Wall Street dealing desks, as US firms and traditional money managers have started to buy a lot of it.
South Africa asks India's Serum Institute to take back one million COVID vaccine doses due to limited effectiveness
Bitcoin vaults above $50,000 for first time ever
Trump wanted to assassinate Syrian President Assad, reveals former US security adviser
Major economies agree now is not time to withdraw fiscal support, says Japan's Aso
By-polls in PS-88: Karachi police detains PTI's Haleem Sheikh for violating ECP orders
FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit
Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack
Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai
Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals
US Capitol riot probe planned as Trump's legal woes mount
Blinken vows to 'hold accountable those responsible' for Arbil attack
PM cheerful at rise in remittances
Read more stories
Comments