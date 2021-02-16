CPEC to uplift economic, trade activities in entire region: Governor Balochistan

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Tuesday said the completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project would not only end economic stagnation in the world but also make the entire region a hub of economic and trade activities.

He stressed for speeding up the work in the Bostan Industrial Zone (BIZ) so that local traders and industrialists could take full advantage of the investment opportunities available here.

Governor expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by Vice President of Chamber of Commerce and Industry Akhtar Kakar at Governor House Quetta here.

During the meeting, they discussed economic developments in the region, new possibilities for cross-border trade with neighboring countries and making full use of the facilities provided by the government.

The Governor of Balochistan said that in view of mega CPEC project, we have to focus on teaching our new generation modern artistic and technical skills saying that in this regard, it is imperative that the government, taking into account the present and future needs, take all necessary steps for the full functioning of all technical institutes in the province and formulate a comprehensive strategy for the establishment of new centers for teaching modern skills.

He said traders and industrialists have a key role to play their responsibilities for promoting economic activities in the country and the province adding the purpose of taking practical measures was to provide vast employment opportunities to the people and stabilizing the national economic system.

The delegation apprised the Governor of Balochistan of the problems faced by the traders of the province in terms of import and export, early completion of Bostan Industrial Zone, Agriculture Income Tax, bank loans and border trade.

Assuring his full support, Governor Yasinzai said that we are aware of the problems and difficulties faced by traders across the province. The closure of business and commercial centers due to the deadly coronavirus has severely affected all walks of life, especially the business community, but the government is taking serious steps to revive all trade and business activities and economic stability, he added.