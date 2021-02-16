All you need to know about ticket prices for HBL PSL6

Following the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decision to allow 20 percent crowds to attend each match day of the HBL Pakistan Super League, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today confirmed ticket prices for 30 of the 34 matches, which will be played from 20 February to 16 March. Ticket denominations for the Qualifier, two Eliminators and the final, to be played from 18-22 March, will be announced closer to time.

Online sale of tickets will start on Wednesday at 1000 (Pakistan time) and fans can visit www.bookme.pk for not only purchasing match ticket but also selecting their preferred enclosure and choice of seat.

Fans can also call Bookme helpline (03137786888) to book their tickets for which CNIC number and ‘phone number will be mandatory. When the match ticket has been confirmed, the customer will be sent a token number on the registered ‘phone so that the customer can make the payment at the closest Jazzcash/Easypaisa shop.

Upon payment, the customer will receive an e-ticket code along with a Quick Response (QR) Code, which the customer can use to print the ticket or show the SMS at the entry gate on match day.

To encourage families to attend the marquee event, the PCB has reserved certain enclosures at the National Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium for families.

At the National Stadium, enclosures reserved for the families are: Hanif Mohammad (VIP Enclosure), Wasim Akram (Premium Enclosure), Zaheer Abbas, Iqbal Qasim and Nasimul Ghani Enclosures (First-Class Enclosures), and Intikhab Alam Enclosure (General) while family enclosures at the Gaddafi Stadium include: Fazal Mahmood (VIP Enclosure), Saeed Anwar (Premier Enclosure), Abdul Qadir (First-Class Enclosure) and Nazar, Quaid, Zaheer Abbas and Majid Khan (General Enclosure).

For Saturday’s tournament opener between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators, which will begin at 7pm, cost of VIP stands (Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad Enclosures) have been fixed at PKR5000, while price of the First-Class stands (Zaheer Abbas, Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hasan, Majid Khan, Iqbal Qasim and Nasimul Ghani Enclosures) have been kept at PKR4,000. Similarly, price of Premium stands (Quaid, Wasim Akram and Imran Khan Enclosure) have been set at PKR3,000, while the General stand tickets (Wasim Bari, Mohammad Brothers and Intikhab Alam Enclosure) have been fixed at PKR2,000.

For Sunday’s double-header between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, and Islamabad United and Multan Sultans, which will start at 2pm and 7pm, respectively, cost of VIP stands (Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad Enclosures) have been fixed at PKR4,000, while price of the First-Class stands (Zaheer Abbas, Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hasan, Majid Khan, Iqbal Qasim and Nasimul Ghani Enclosures) have been kept at PKR3,000.

Similarly, price of Premium stands (Quaid, Wasim Akram and Imran Khan Enclosure) have been set at PKR2,000, while the General stand tickets (Wasim Bari, Mohammad Brothers and Intikhab Alam Enclosure) have been fixed at PKR1,000.

For matches to take place from Monday-Wednesday, cost of VIP stands (Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad Enclosures) have been fixed at PKR3,000, while price of the First-Class stands (Zaheer Abbas, Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hasan, Majid Khan, Iqbal Qasim and Nasimul Ghani Enclosures) have been kept at PKR2,000. Similarly, price of Premium stands (Quaid, Wasim Akram and Imran Khan Enclosure) have been set at PKR1,000, while the General stand tickets (Wasim Bari, Mohammad Brothers and Intikhab Alam Enclosure) have been fixed at PKR500.

For the first match in Lahore on 10 March involving Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, ticket prizes for the VIP stands (Imran Khan and Fazal Mahmood Enclosures) have been set for 3,000, followed by PKR2,000 for the First-Class Stands (Abdul Qadir and Sarfraz Nawaz Enclosures), PKR1,000 for Premium stands (A.H. Kardar, Rajas, Javed Miandad and Saeed Anwar Enclosures) and PKR500 for General stands (Inzamam ul Haq, Nazars, Quaid, Imtiaz Ahmed, Zaheer Abbas, Hanif Mohammad, Majid Khan, Saeed Ahmed Enclosures).

SOPs for spectators (as approved by the NCOC):

Personal hygiene

• Hand Hygiene through handwashing with soap and water for 20 seconds

• Use of hand gel with high percentages of alcohol (70%) or other appropriate product is an alternative

• Sneezing and coughing into tissues or the crook of one’s elbow – disposal and cleaning hands afterwards

• Avoid touching one’s face and nose

• Spitting is banned within the stadium

• Medical masks must be worn by everyone while in the stadium. Enough medical masks has been secured for the crowd to ensure risk free environment for everyone in the stadium

Code of Conduct

• Wear a face covering before entering through the turnstiles, and continue to wear your face covering while seated in the stands. No mask, No entry

• Ensure you are aware of the gate of entrance in advance by asking members of the management team/security staff positioned at the main gates of the stadium

• Spectators must not attend if they experience any Covid-19 symptoms, are feeling unwell, or if they have been in close contact recently with anyone experiencing symptoms or who has tested positive

• If you develop symptoms while at the stadium, please notify the nearest member of management staff immediately. Rights of admission will be reserved by PCB

• At all times and in all parts of the ground, please observe social distancing and avoid close contact with others who are not in your support bubble

• You must remain in your seat at all times unless you have to use rest rooms or exit the stadium. In such cases, seek guidance from the ushers and Security Guards available in each stand

• When passing in the rows, please turn your backs if you must brush past other spectators, thereby avoiding face-to-face contact

• Maintain good hand hygiene – use the sanitizers provided and use toilet facilities where possible to wash your hands

• Please observe respiratory etiquette – always cover your mouth if needing to cough or sneeze.