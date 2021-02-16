ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
ASC 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.68%)
AVN 99.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.54%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
BYCO 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
DGKC 141.65 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (2.69%)
EPCL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
FCCL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.8%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
HUBC 87.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (17.13%)
JSCL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.46%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.92%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.12%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
PPL 92.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.64%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.96%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TRG 126.15 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (3.15%)
UNITY 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.63%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 69.58 (1.4%)
BR30 25,905 Increased By ▲ 386.64 (1.52%)
KSE100 46,868 Increased By ▲ 492.36 (1.06%)
KSE30 19,619 Increased By ▲ 272.19 (1.41%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN warns battle for Marib threatens millions of Yemenis

  • Military officials told AFP that the rebels had advanced towards the city on two fronts overnight after heavy fighting with government forces.
AFP 16 Feb 2021

DUBAI: The UN's humanitarian chief said Tuesday he was "very alarmed" by a Huthi rebel advance on the Yemeni government's last northern stronghold, saying an assault on Marib could endanger millions of civilians.

The Iran-backed Huthis have this month resumed an offensive to seize oil-rich Marib, some 120 kilometres (75 miles) east of the rebel-held capital Sanaa.

The city's loss would be a major blow for Yemen's government, which is backed by a Saudi-led coalition, but also for the civilian population and the hundreds of thousands of displaced people sheltering in desolate camps in the region.

"I'm very alarmed about the military escalation in Marib and its impact on the humanitarian situation," Mark Lowcock, the UN undersecretary general for humanitarian affairs, said in a tweet.

"An assault on the city would put two million civilians at risk, with hundreds of thousands potentially forced to flee -- with unimaginable humanitarian consequences. Now is the time to de-escalate, not to add even more to the misery of the Yemeni people."

Military officials told AFP that the rebels had advanced towards the city on two fronts overnight after heavy fighting with government forces.

Dozens from both sides have been killed in the past 24 hours alone, they said. The total casualty toll from the battle for Marib is unknown but reports indicate it is now in the hundreds.

"The rebels have advanced north and west of the city after seizing Al-Zor (in Sirwah district) up to the western sides of Marib dam, and tightened their grip on hills overlooking supply lines for several fronts," one of the officials said.

The military coalition, which entered Yemen's conflict in 2015, has been pounding rebel positions, and the Huthi-run Al-Masirah television on Tuesday reported 13 airstrikes in several areas in Marib.

The fighting is endangering sprawling camps for internally displaced people, many of whom have fled several times before ending up in Marib, the only part of the north not in Huthi hands.

Until early 2020, Marib city was spared the worst of Yemen's six-year-old conflict, due to its strategic importance with its rich oil and gas reserves, and also because of its location near the border of regional power Saudi Arabia.

It became a sanctuary for many in the early years of the war, taking in those hoping for a new start.

But that relative stability went with fighting last year and -- after a lull since October -- residents once again risk being in the line of fire as the two sides battle for control.

"If fighting moves towards populated areas or these displacement sites, we will see people flee again and towards locations to the east and south of Marib city with even less resources," International Organization for Migration spokeswoman Olivia Headon told AFP.

"Much of this is desert area so just think about what any displacement in that direction would mean for families' access to water."

Headon said around 650 families had been forced to flee in the recent upsurge of fighting and that another shift in the frontlines would lead to further waves of displacement.

Yemen's grinding conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions, according to international organisations, sparking what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The upsurge in violence comes shortly after Washington decided to remove the rebels from its list of terrorist groups -- a move that would come into effect on Tuesday -- in order to ensure aid is unimpeded, and to pave the way to restart peace talks.

Observers say the Huthis want to capture Marib as leverage before entering into any negotiations.

The rebels have also escalated attacks against Saudi Arabia.

Its state media said Tuesday that another "booby-trapped drone" launched by the Huthis had been intercepted and destroyed near Abha airport, which earlier this month was struck by an attack that left an aircraft in flames.

UN Marib Huthi rebel

UN warns battle for Marib threatens millions of Yemenis

Trump wanted to assassinate Syrian President Assad, reveals former US security adviser

Major economies agree now is not time to withdraw fiscal support, says Japan's Aso

By-polls in PS-88: Karachi police detains PTI's Haleem Sheikh for violating ECP orders

FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit

Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack

Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai

Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals

US Capitol riot probe planned as Trump's legal woes mount

Blinken vows to 'hold accountable those responsible' for Arbil attack

PM cheerful at rise in remittances

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters