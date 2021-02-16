ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
ASC 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.68%)
AVN 99.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.54%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
BYCO 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
DGKC 141.65 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (2.69%)
EPCL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
FCCL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.8%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
HUBC 87.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (17.13%)
JSCL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.46%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.92%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.12%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
PPL 92.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.64%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.96%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TRG 126.15 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (3.15%)
UNITY 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.63%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 69.58 (1.4%)
BR30 25,905 Increased By ▲ 386.64 (1.52%)
KSE100 46,868 Increased By ▲ 492.36 (1.06%)
KSE30 19,619 Increased By ▲ 272.19 (1.41%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Government cuts passport fee by 50 percent

  • He asked people to apply for passports that are valid for up to ten years in order to reduce the burden on passport office.
  • The network of NADRA offices will be expanded at tehsil headquarters level, said Rasheed.
BR Web Desk Updated 16 Feb 2021

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday announced that government has cut the fee for 10-year validity passports by 50 percent.

He made the announcement while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

He asked people to apply for passports that are valid for up to ten years in order to reduce the burden on passport office.

Rasheed further said that the network of NADRA offices will be expanded at tehsil headquarters level and the NADRA will issue 100,000 identity cards in a day.

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif, the Minister said that former prime minister’’s passport expiring tonight, and the names of both the PML-N supremo and his daughter Maryam Nawaz have been on the ECL since August 2018.

He said the passports cannot be issued to those on the ECL. He, however, said Nawaz Sharif is not being stopped from returning to Pakistan. He said if Nawaz Sharif desires so, he will be issued the emergency travel documents.

Sheikh Rasheed passport passport fee passport fee reduces

Government cuts passport fee by 50 percent

Trump wanted to assassinate Syrian President Assad, reveals former US security adviser

Major economies agree now is not time to withdraw fiscal support, says Japan's Aso

By-polls in PS-88: Karachi police detains PTI's Haleem Sheikh for violating ECP orders

FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit

Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack

Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai

Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals

US Capitol riot probe planned as Trump's legal woes mount

Blinken vows to 'hold accountable those responsible' for Arbil attack

PM cheerful at rise in remittances

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters