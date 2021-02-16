Government cuts passport fee by 50 percent

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday announced that government has cut the fee for 10-year validity passports by 50 percent.

He made the announcement while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

He asked people to apply for passports that are valid for up to ten years in order to reduce the burden on passport office.

Rasheed further said that the network of NADRA offices will be expanded at tehsil headquarters level and the NADRA will issue 100,000 identity cards in a day.

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif, the Minister said that former prime minister’’s passport expiring tonight, and the names of both the PML-N supremo and his daughter Maryam Nawaz have been on the ECL since August 2018.

He said the passports cannot be issued to those on the ECL. He, however, said Nawaz Sharif is not being stopped from returning to Pakistan. He said if Nawaz Sharif desires so, he will be issued the emergency travel documents.