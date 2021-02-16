Markets
European stocks ahead at open
- In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 added 0.1 percent at 5,791.60 and Frankfurt's DAX 30 index was marginally higher at 14,113.11 points.
16 Feb 2021
LONDON: Europe's major stock markets advanced at the open on Tuesday, after bumper gains earlier in Asia on optimism over the easing coronavirus crisis and growing US stimulus hopes.
In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies gained 0.5 percent to stand at 6,791.19 points.
In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 added 0.1 percent at 5,791.60 and Frankfurt's DAX 30 index was marginally higher at 14,113.11 points.
Trump wanted to assassinate Syrian President Assad, reveals former US security adviser
European stocks ahead at open
Major economies agree now is not time to withdraw fiscal support, says Japan's Aso
By-polls in PS-88: Karachi police detains PTI's Haleem Sheikh for violating ECP orders
FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit
Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack
Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai
Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals
US Capitol riot probe planned as Trump's legal woes mount
Blinken vows to 'hold accountable those responsible' for Arbil attack
PM cheerful at rise in remittances
DRA for govt employees: MoF all set to file summary to Cabinet
Read more stories
Comments