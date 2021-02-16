Markets
Hong Kong stocks rally on return from holiday
- The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.90 percent, or 573.09 points, to 30,746.66 -- its highest since mid-2018.
16 Feb 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks surged Tuesday as investors returned from their Lunar New year break to join a global rally, keeping tabs on vaccination rollouts and US stimulus talks.
The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.90 percent, or 573.09 points, to 30,746.66 -- its highest since mid-2018.
Mainland Chinese markets are closed until Thursday.
South Africa asks India's Serum Institute to take back one million COVID vaccine doses
Hong Kong stocks rally on return from holiday
Trump wanted to assassinate Syrian President Assad, reveals former US security adviser
Major economies agree now is not time to withdraw fiscal support, says Japan's Aso
By-polls in PS-88: Karachi police detains PTI's Haleem Sheikh for violating ECP orders
FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit
Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack
Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai
Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals
US Capitol riot probe planned as Trump's legal woes mount
Blinken vows to 'hold accountable those responsible' for Arbil attack
PM cheerful at rise in remittances
Read more stories
Comments