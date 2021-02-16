ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
ASC 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.68%)
AVN 99.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.54%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
BYCO 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
DGKC 141.65 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (2.69%)
EPCL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
FCCL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.8%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
HUBC 87.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (17.13%)
JSCL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.46%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.92%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.12%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
PPL 92.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.64%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.96%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TRG 126.15 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (3.15%)
UNITY 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.63%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 69.58 (1.4%)
BR30 25,905 Increased By ▲ 386.64 (1.52%)
KSE100 46,868 Increased By ▲ 492.36 (1.06%)
KSE30 19,619 Increased By ▲ 272.19 (1.41%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia's central bank on hunt for much tighter labour markets, faster wage growth

  • The RBA Board recognised that holding rates so low could lead to increasing borrowing and rising asset prices, particularly for housing.
Reuters 16 Feb 2021

SYDNEY: Australia's central bank believes it will take a significant and sustained tightening in the labour market to lift inflation to more comfortable levels, a tough task that could take years to achieve.

Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) February policy meeting released on Tuesday showed the Board recognised that wage growth had been too subdued for years before the pandemic imposed its own restraints on pay.

Firms had responded to the global uncertainty by delaying wage hikes or freezing wages, and the bank's liaison suggested it would be some time before such freezes ended.

Government had also responded by limiting public sector pay raises, a trend that could take some time to reverse given rapidly rising borrowing loads.

"A sustained period of labour market tightness would be needed to generate the faster wage growth required to see inflation return to the 2 to 3% target range," the Board agreed.

The RBA's own forecast is that underlying inflation will not even reach 2% by the middle of 2023, a major reason it does not expect to start raising interest rates until 2024 at the earliest.

Rates were slashed to a record low of 0.1% last year as part of a major monetary and fiscal stimulus plan that saw the economy revive much quicker than first feared.

House prices have swung sharply higher across the country and home construction is booming, helping push unemployment down to 6.6% in December from a peak of 7.5%.

Yet the RBA has estimated the jobless rate would need to fall to 4.5% or lower to truly get wages growing again.

The central bank this month also doubled the amount of government bonds it intended to buy to A$200 billion and extended the plan to October.

The RBA estimated its purchases so far had kept 10-year bond yields 30 basis points lower than they otherwise would have been and put downward pressure on borrowing costs across the economy.

It had also held the Australian dollar "noticeably" lower than it would have been given other major central banks were conducting massive bond purchases of their own.

The RBA Board recognised that holding rates so low could lead to increasing borrowing and rising asset prices, particularly for housing.

"The Board concluded there were greater benefits for financial stability from a stronger economy, while acknowledging the importance of closely monitoring risks in asset markets," the minutes showed.

jobless Reserve Bank of Australia government job Australia's central bank RBA Board recognised

Australia's central bank on hunt for much tighter labour markets, faster wage growth

Major economies agree now is not time to withdraw fiscal support, says Japan's Aso

By-polls in PS-88: Karachi police detains PTI's Haleem Sheikh for violating ECP orders

FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit

Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack

Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai

Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals

US Capitol riot probe planned as Trump's legal woes mount

Blinken vows to 'hold accountable those responsible' for Arbil attack

PM cheerful at rise in remittances

DRA for govt employees: MoF all set to file summary to Cabinet

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters