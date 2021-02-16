World
Major economies agree now is not time to withdraw fiscal support, says Japan's Aso
- The biggest issue now is when to shift from crisis-mode policy to fiscal restoration.
16 Feb 2021
TOKYO: Most G7 economies such as Japan, Britain, the United States and France agree that now is not the time to withdraw fiscal support for their coronavirus-hit economies, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday.
"The biggest issue now is when to shift from crisis-mode policy to fiscal restoration. In doing so, it's important for such action to be coordinated," Aso told parliament.
Trump wanted to assassinate Syrian President Assad, reveals former US security adviser
Major economies agree now is not time to withdraw fiscal support, says Japan's Aso
By-polls in PS-88: Karachi police detains PTI's Haleem Sheikh for violating ECP orders
FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit
Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack
Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai
Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals
US Capitol riot probe planned as Trump's legal woes mount
Blinken vows to 'hold accountable those responsible' for Arbil attack
PM cheerful at rise in remittances
DRA for govt employees: MoF all set to file summary to Cabinet
Read more stories
Comments