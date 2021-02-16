ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
Mexico posts 3,098 new coronavirus cases, 450 more deaths

  • The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
Reuters 16 Feb 2021

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 3,098 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 450 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,995,892 cases and 174,657 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

