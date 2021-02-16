World
Mexico posts 3,098 new coronavirus cases, 450 more deaths
- The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
16 Feb 2021
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 3,098 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 450 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,995,892 cases and 174,657 deaths.
The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
Trump wanted to assassinate Syrian President Assad, reveals former US security adviser
Mexico posts 3,098 new coronavirus cases, 450 more deaths
Major economies agree now is not time to withdraw fiscal support, says Japan's Aso
By-polls in PS-88: Karachi police detains PTI's Haleem Sheikh for violating ECP orders
FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit
Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack
Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai
Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals
US Capitol riot probe planned as Trump's legal woes mount
Blinken vows to 'hold accountable those responsible' for Arbil attack
PM cheerful at rise in remittances
DRA for govt employees: MoF all set to file summary to Cabinet
Read more stories
Comments