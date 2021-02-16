ANL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.92%)
Exxon shuts Baytown, Texas, refinery due to weather

  • The Baytown refinery is Exxon's largest in the United States.
Reuters 16 Feb 2021

HOUSTON: Exxon Mobil Corp shut its 560,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baytown, Texas, refinery on Monday, sources familiar with plant operations said.

Company spokeswoman Sarah Nordin said freezing weather and cuts in natural gas supply led Exxon to begin shutdowns of Baytown area facilities.

The Baytown refinery idled the 135,000 bpd Pipestill 7 CDU and 51,500 bpd coker earlier on Monday, the sources said. A 25,000 bpd hydrocracker was also shut on Monday.

The Baytown refinery is Exxon's largest in the United States.

The refinery has three CDUs that break down crude oil into hydrocarbon feedstocks for all other units.

The coker converts residual crude from distillation units into either motor fuel feedstocks or petroleum coke, a substitute for coal.

Hydrocrackers convert gas oil into diesel and other motor fuels.

