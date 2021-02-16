ANL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.92%)
ASC 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.05%)
AVN 98.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.23%)
BOP 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.13%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
DGKC 141.60 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (2.65%)
EPCL 47.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 26.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
FFBL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.28%)
FFL 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
HASCOL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
HUBC 87.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.01%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (9.06%)
JSCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.94%)
KAPCO 40.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.78%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 48.31 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.03%)
PAEL 40.67 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.3%)
PIBTL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
POWER 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
PPL 93.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.4%)
PRL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
PTC 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.94%)
SILK 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
SNGP 42.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TRG 125.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.62%)
UNITY 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.78%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,037 Increased By ▲ 59.75 (1.2%)
BR30 25,799 Increased By ▲ 280.37 (1.1%)
KSE100 46,811 Increased By ▲ 435.79 (0.94%)
KSE30 19,585 Increased By ▲ 237.56 (1.23%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Economic optimism lifts HK stocks to 2-1/2-year high after Lunar New Year break

  • The top gainer in the Hang Seng Index was PetroChina , which was up 10.29%, while the biggest percentage loser was Meituan, which dropped 1.66%.
Reuters 16 Feb 2021

Hong Kong stocks rose on Tuesday, on track to mark a bull run on the first day of trading after the Lunar New Year holidays, with investors willing to take in more risk tracking a firmer overseas market on optimism over global economic recovery.

** The Hang Seng index rose 1.8% at 30,717.38 by mid-day, the highest since June 2018, while the China Enterprises Index climbed 1.69% to 12,081.86 points.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index surged 3.36% and the Hang Seng sub-index, tracking information technology firms, gains 0.27%.

** China's mainland markets will remain closed for the Lunar New Year celebrations and are scheduled to reopen on Feb. 18.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.45% while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.4% to a 30-year high.

** Chinese box offices set a revenue record of over 6 billion yuan ($929.6 million) for the week beginning Feb. 11, following a movie-going rush at the start of the holidays, sending IMAX China up as much as 90%, Alibaba Pictures and Maoyan up over 20%.

** The Hong Kong Hang Seng sub-index, tracking property firms, gained 2.95% and the Hang Seng Finance Index climbed 2.05%.

** The top gainer in the Hang Seng Index was PetroChina , which was up 10.29%, while the biggest percentage loser was Meituan, which dropped 1.66%.

** The biggest gainer in Hang Seng Tech Index was ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co Ltd, which soared 25.05%, while the top percentage loser was NetEase Inc, down 3.54%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares Hong Kong stocks rose on Tuesday Hang Seng sub index Hang Seng Tech

Economic optimism lifts HK stocks to 2-1/2-year high after Lunar New Year break

FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit

Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack

Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai

Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals

US Capitol riot probe planned as Trump's legal woes mount

Blinken vows to 'hold accountable those responsible' for Arbil attack

PM cheerful at rise in remittances

DRA for govt employees: MoF all set to file summary to Cabinet

China overtakes US as EU’s biggest trading partner

PM decides to review distribution of tickets

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters