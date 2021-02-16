ANL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.92%)
Indian hackers spying on Pakistanis using Android malware

  • The security company Lookout said in a report that two Android malwares, Sunbird and Hornbill, were involved in spying on Pakistani citizens and Indian Muslims.
Ali Ahmed 16 Feb 2021

An American security company has revealed that Indian hackers are spying on Pakistani citizens and Islamic apps and these hackers enjoy state sponsorship under the Narendra Modi government.

The security company Lookout said in a report that two Android malware, Sunbird and Hornbill, were involved in spying on Pakistani citizens and Indian Muslims. Sunbird and Hornbill are controlled by a state-sponsored group called Confucius APT, which has been developing espionage software since 2013.

Hornbill steals information on mobile messages, locations, and documents, while Sunbird takes full control of the user's mobile.

According to the report, Indian hackers steal data not only of Pakistanis living inside Pakistan but also of Pakistanis living abroad and also monitor mobile apps linked to Muslims through malware.

Last year, the British News Agency revealed that the European Union's investigative agency, DisinfoLab, made shocking revelations in its report about the Indian network for false propaganda and misleading news.

The Indian network has been deceiving the United Nations and the European Union for the last 15 years, while it has also been engaged in slander against Pakistan.

According to the report of DisinfoLab, the Indian network formed a large number of fake welfare organizations and media organizations, all of which were working for the network.

