ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.96%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.26%)
AVN 99.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.33%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.25%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
DGKC 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (2.44%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFBL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.28%)
FFL 16.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.95%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
HUBC 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.69%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.44%)
JSCL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.15%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 48.49 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.41%)
PAEL 40.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.9%)
PIBTL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
POWER 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
PPL 93.60 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.34%)
PRL 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
PTC 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.82%)
SILK 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
SNGP 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.83%)
TRG 124.90 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.13%)
UNITY 33.74 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.9%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 5,040 Increased By ▲ 63.48 (1.28%)
BR30 25,794 Increased By ▲ 275.8 (1.08%)
KSE100 46,848 Increased By ▲ 472.44 (1.02%)
KSE30 19,602 Increased By ▲ 255.21 (1.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may retest support at $1,818

  • A further gain above $1,840, however, could indicate an extension of the uptrend from the Feb. 4 low of $1,784.76 towards $1,853-$1,875 range.
Reuters 16 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold is expected to retest a support at $1,818 per ounce, a break below which could cause a fall to $1,801.

The metal is riding on a wave C from $1,875.26, which is far from complete. It is expected to travel to $1,726, its 100% projection level.

Three smaller waves make up the wave C. The small wave c is unfolding. Resistance is at $1,830, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,840.

A further gain above $1,840, however, could indicate an extension of the uptrend from the Feb. 4 low of $1,784.76 towards $1,853-$1,875 range.

On the daily chart, signals are a bit neutral as gold is temporarily stuck in a range of $1,805-$1,841. An escape could suggest the next direction.

The readings on the hourly chart suggest a downside bias.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Silver Spot gold gold price metal

Spot gold may retest support at $1,818

FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit

Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack

Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai

Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals

US Capitol riot probe planned as Trump's legal woes mount

Blinken vows to 'hold accountable those responsible' for Arbil attack

PM cheerful at rise in remittances

DRA for govt employees: MoF all set to file summary to Cabinet

China overtakes US as EU’s biggest trading partner

PM decides to review distribution of tickets

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters