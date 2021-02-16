ANL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.92%)
ASC 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
ASL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.05%)
AVN 98.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.23%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.02%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
DGKC 141.75 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (2.76%)
EPCL 47.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 26.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
FFBL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.28%)
FFL 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
HASCOL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
HUBC 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.97%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (9.06%)
JSCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.94%)
KAPCO 40.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.95%)
KEL 4.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 48.32 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.05%)
PAEL 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.49%)
PIBTL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
POWER 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
PPL 93.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.4%)
PRL 27.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
PTC 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.94%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 42.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 125.17 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.35%)
UNITY 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.78%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,036 Increased By ▲ 59.48 (1.2%)
BR30 25,802 Increased By ▲ 284.07 (1.11%)
KSE100 46,809 Increased By ▲ 433.8 (0.94%)
KSE30 19,583 Increased By ▲ 236.35 (1.22%)
Platinum rallies for third day on economic rebound hopes

Reuters 16 Feb 2021

Platinum prices rallied for a third straight session on Tuesday, hitting a near six-and-a-half-year peak on hopes that a swift global economic rebound would boost demand for the auto-catalyst metal.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • Platinum rose 1% to $1,315.32 by 0102 GMT, after hitting its highest since September 2014 at $1,320.50.

  • The metal is used by automakers for catalytic converter manufacturing to clean car exhaust fumes.

  • Platinum may see a third consecutive annual deficit in 2021 amid supply concerns from South Africa, the world's largest platinum producer.

    • South African miner Sibanye-Stillwater on Monday reported a 40% increase in 4E Platinum Group Metals (PGM) mineral reserves at its SA PGM operations.

    • Palladium, also used in the auto sector, climbed 0.3% to $2,394.57, having hit a one-month peak of $2,415.68 in the previous session.

  • Spot gold edged up 0.1% to $1,820.71 per ounce. US gold futures slipped 0.1% to $1,822.10, while silver gained 0.2% to $27.63.

  • The dollar eased against rivals, making gold more affordable.

    • Benchmark US Treasury yields rose to their highest levels since March.

    • Global shares held firm on Tuesday, looking to extend their bull run to a 12th consecutive session as optimism about the global economic recovery and expectations of low interest rates drive investments into riskier assets

    • Market participants now await minutes of the Federal Reserve's end-January monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

  • The euro zone is likely to decide between March and May when and how governments would start tapering support to their economies as vaccinations allow the lifting of pandemic lockdowns and economic activity picks up, officials said on Monday.

    • The World Health Organization on Monday listed AstraZeneca and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, widening access to the relatively inexpensive shot in the developing world.
