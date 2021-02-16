ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.96%)
ASC 15.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
AVN 99.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.33%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.02%)
BYCO 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
DGKC 142.29 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (3.15%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.47%)
FFL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.89%)
HASCOL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.97%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.77%)
JSCL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
KAPCO 40.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.98%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.22%)
PAEL 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.1%)
PIBTL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
POWER 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.34%)
PPL 93.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.4%)
PRL 27.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
PTC 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.94%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
TRG 125.25 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.41%)
UNITY 33.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.81%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.31%)
BR100 5,039 Increased By ▲ 62.45 (1.25%)
BR30 25,810 Increased By ▲ 291.36 (1.14%)
KSE100 46,839 Increased By ▲ 463.84 (1%)
KSE30 19,598 Increased By ▲ 251.1 (1.3%)
BHP's half yearly results drive Australia shares to one-year high

  • The heavyweight financial index edged 0.5% higher, with three of the so-called "Big Four" banks closing in the black.
Reuters 16 Feb 2021

Australian shares ended Tuesday's session at a one-year high, driven by strong half-yearly results and a record dividend payout from global miner BHP, while elevated commodity prices continued to boost the mining and energy sectors.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.7% to finish at 6,917.3 points. The benchmark rose 0.9% on Monday.

BHP climbed 2.7% after it posted its best first-half profit in seven years, declared a bumper interim dividend and said it expects strong demand from China to continue in 2021.

"If we knew that we were going to be stuck in the middle of a global pandemic at this time of the year, would we be expecting numbers like this? I don't think we would. BHP coming out with their numbers has certainly excited the market and the sector," said Nick Twidale, CEO of APAC at FP Markets.

Mining heavyweight Rio Tinto, which reports earnings later this week, rallied on BHP's results and gained 3%.

That helped a sub-index of miners advance 1.4% to its highest in three weeks, while copper prices hitting a near nine-year high also provided support.

On the coronavirus vaccine front, Australia's medical regulator provisionally approved a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca on Tuesday.

Energy stocks climbed 2.1% on the back of a rise in oil prices as extreme weather conditions shut wells and refineries in Texas, United States, raising supply concerns.

Santos gained 1.7%, while Woodside Petroleum saw its best session in one month.

The heavyweight financial index edged 0.5% higher, with three of the so-called "Big Four" banks closing in the black.

The country's second-largest lender, National Australia Bank gained 1.1% after its first-quarter results and encouraging comments about economic recovery.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.8% to 12,610.72 points, snapping a five day losing streak.

