Markets
Tokyo stocks close higher ahead of vaccine rollout
- The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.28 percent, or 383.60 points, to end at 30,467.75.
16 Feb 2021
TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday as investors kept a bullish outlook with Japan preparing to start coronavirus vaccinations, fuelling hopes for economic normalisation.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.28 percent, or 383.60 points, to end at 30,467.75, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.57 percent, or 11.14 points, to 1,965.08.
Trump wanted to assassinate Syrian President Assad, reveals former US security adviser
Tokyo stocks close higher ahead of vaccine rollout
FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit
Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack
Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai
Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals
US Capitol riot probe planned as Trump's legal woes mount
Blinken vows to 'hold accountable those responsible' for Arbil attack
PM cheerful at rise in remittances
DRA for govt employees: MoF all set to file summary to Cabinet
China overtakes US as EU’s biggest trading partner
PM decides to review distribution of tickets
Read more stories
Comments