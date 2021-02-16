Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack

BAGHDAD: A rocket attack targeting an airbase in Iraq's Kurdistan region late on Monday killed a foreign civilian contractor and wounded five others and a US soldier, the US-led coalition said.

At least three rockets targeted the Kurdish regional capital of Arbil, with one hitting a military complex at the Arbil airport where US-led coalition troops are based.

Coalition spokesman Colonel Wayne Marotto confirmed to AFP that the contractor was not Iraqi, but could not give immediate details on the victim's nationality.