ANL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.44%)
ASC 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
ASL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.05%)
AVN 98.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.23%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.02%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
DGKC 141.75 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (2.76%)
EPCL 47.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 26.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
FFBL 26.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.36%)
FFL 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
HUBC 87.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.91%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (8.24%)
JSCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.94%)
KAPCO 40.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.95%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 48.32 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.05%)
PAEL 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.49%)
PIBTL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
POWER 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
PPL 93.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.4%)
PRL 27.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
PTC 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.94%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 42.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TRG 125.17 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.35%)
UNITY 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.78%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,037 Increased By ▲ 60.02 (1.21%)
BR30 25,800 Increased By ▲ 281.51 (1.1%)
KSE100 46,806 Increased By ▲ 430.84 (0.93%)
KSE30 19,579 Increased By ▲ 232.33 (1.2%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai

  • Pakistan has been included in top four countries with 1.86 million travellers
  • The top three cities with the highest numbers of travelers to Dubai in 2020 were London with 1.15 million, Mumbai with 772,000, and New Delhi with 722,000
Fahad Zulfikar 16 Feb 2021

(Karachi) Pakistan has become one of the top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai International Airport (DXB) in 2020, local media reported on Tuesday. Dubai reportedly received 25.9 million passengers last year.

As per details, Pakistan has been included in top four countries with 1.86 million travellers, India with 4.3 million, United Kingdom with 1.89 million and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with 1.45 million travellers.

Similarly, the top three cities with the highest numbers of travelers to Dubai in 2020 were London with 1.15 million, Mumbai with 772,000, and New Delhi with 722,000.

Commenting on the matter, Dubai Airport’s CEO, Paul Griffith, said: "During the last year, we experienced challenges never before seen in the travel industry. Despite these challenges, we emerged at the end of 2020 with 25.9 million passengers passing through our airports”.

He added, “We remain optimistic that, in future, we will recover to former levels of traffic we enjoyed in 2019. Through these challenging times, one of the most important qualities is strength and resilience."

The CEO maintained, “One of our first challenges was to reduce the scale of our infrastructure to match the greatly reduced level of demand. This was essential to preserve our liquidity and involved us hibernating Terminal 1, Concourse D, and Concourse A.”

“What we also had to do was to reassure our travelers that we were making every effort to make DXB and DWC a safe, secure, and hygienic place for them to continue their journey in complete confidence. As soon as the demand for air travel starts to bounce back, we can quickly bring those facilities back into operation to mirror the demands from our airline customers,” he explained.

Pakistan challenges passengers travel industry Dubai International Airport top countries

Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai

FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit

Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack

Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals

US Capitol riot probe planned as Trump's legal woes mount

Blinken vows to 'hold accountable those responsible' for Arbil attack

PM cheerful at rise in remittances

DRA for govt employees: MoF all set to file summary to Cabinet

China overtakes US as EU’s biggest trading partner

PM decides to review distribution of tickets

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters