Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai

(Karachi) Pakistan has become one of the top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai International Airport (DXB) in 2020, local media reported on Tuesday. Dubai reportedly received 25.9 million passengers last year.

As per details, Pakistan has been included in top four countries with 1.86 million travellers, India with 4.3 million, United Kingdom with 1.89 million and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with 1.45 million travellers.

Similarly, the top three cities with the highest numbers of travelers to Dubai in 2020 were London with 1.15 million, Mumbai with 772,000, and New Delhi with 722,000.

Commenting on the matter, Dubai Airport’s CEO, Paul Griffith, said: "During the last year, we experienced challenges never before seen in the travel industry. Despite these challenges, we emerged at the end of 2020 with 25.9 million passengers passing through our airports”.

He added, “We remain optimistic that, in future, we will recover to former levels of traffic we enjoyed in 2019. Through these challenging times, one of the most important qualities is strength and resilience."

The CEO maintained, “One of our first challenges was to reduce the scale of our infrastructure to match the greatly reduced level of demand. This was essential to preserve our liquidity and involved us hibernating Terminal 1, Concourse D, and Concourse A.”

“What we also had to do was to reassure our travelers that we were making every effort to make DXB and DWC a safe, secure, and hygienic place for them to continue their journey in complete confidence. As soon as the demand for air travel starts to bounce back, we can quickly bring those facilities back into operation to mirror the demands from our airline customers,” he explained.