ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.96%)
ASC 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
ASL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.05%)
AVN 98.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.23%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.02%)
BYCO 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
DGKC 142.10 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (3.02%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
FFBL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.28%)
FFL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.89%)
HASCOL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 87.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.85%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.26%)
JSCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.94%)
KAPCO 40.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.98%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.22%)
PAEL 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.1%)
PIBTL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
POWER 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.34%)
PPL 93.84 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.6%)
PRL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
PTC 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.94%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
TRG 125.12 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (2.31%)
UNITY 33.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.81%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.31%)
BR100 5,040 Increased By ▲ 62.75 (1.26%)
BR30 25,805 Increased By ▲ 286.91 (1.12%)
KSE100 46,837 Increased By ▲ 461.11 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,597 Increased By ▲ 250 (1.29%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Equities rally on pandemic recovery, US stimulus optimism

  • Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Manila and Jakarta were also higher. Shanghai and Taipei were closed for holidays.
AFP 16 Feb 2021

HONG KONG: Equities pushed higher Tuesday fuelled by the overarching theme of vaccine rollouts, slowing infections and the easing of lockdowns, as well as optimism President Joe Biden will be able to soon sign off on a vast US stimulus package.

Oil also held on to gains around 13-month highs as a severe cold snap in Texas combined with expectations of a surge in demand in line with the reopening of economies.

With Britain and the United States leading the way in rolling out vaccines at the same time as they see a sharp slowdown in new cases and deaths, there are growing calls for governments to lift strict containment measures and get life back to a semblance of normal.

The United States on Sunday reported its lowest daily infection number since October, while Britain easily hit a key target for immunising highest-risk people, while the European Union -- which is struggling with its vaccine programme -- has ramped up plans to deliver more jabs.

"Rapid vaccine uptake means consensus is aligned to a surge in economic activity and strong profit recovery," said Axi strategist Stephen Innes.

He added that with the Federal Reserve's ultra-loose monetary policies and Biden's stimulus on the way, "it certainly feels like the path of least resistance remains higher, as calls grow more vocal for an increase in the pace of reopening and the positive implications that would have for some areas of the market".

While Biden's spending package is widely expected to pass through the Democrat-controlled Congress, analysts have warned it might not be as big as the $1.9. trillion he proposed, though it is still expected to be north of a trillion.

Texas cold snap

Hong Kong rose more than one percent as traders returned from an extended holiday weekend, while Tokyo was also more than one percent higher a day after breaking 30,000 points for the first time in three decades.

Wellington put on more than one percent after New Zealand's government said there had been no reports of community transmission of the virus in Auckland, with the city in lockdown following the discovery of the UK strain.

Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Manila and Jakarta were also higher. Shanghai and Taipei were closed for holidays.

David Kelly at JP Morgan Asset Management said in a note: "A combination of a receding pandemic and extra fiscal stimulus should lead to a very rapid acceleration in economic activity over the course of 2021.

"The most important unknown is the extent to which a rapid recovery, fuelled by significant and broad fiscal stimulus, could boost inflation via temporary excess demand for labour, goods and services."

But he said that while inflation will likely jump, "the Fed has made it clear that they do not intend to raise short-term interest rates until the economy has achieved 'maximum employment'".

Oil prices edged higher thanks to bets on a surge in demand as the world reopens, with WTI holding above $60 as Texas suffers freezing temperatures that have hit production, transport and power.

"Global supply is getting tighter with the US cold snap here to stay for now, and there are also expectations for demand to improve," said Will Sungchil Yun, at VI Investment Corp, adding it " doesn't look impossible" for WTI to hit $65.

On currency markets, the pound rose to a near three-year high close to $1.40 as Britain's vaccine programme speeds along.

Singapore Sydney Seoul MANILA stimulus Axi strategist Stephen Innes JPMorgan Asset Management President Joe Biden Equities pushed higher Tuesday Will Sungchil Yun

Equities rally on pandemic recovery, US stimulus optimism

FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit

Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack

Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai

Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals

US Capitol riot probe planned as Trump's legal woes mount

Blinken vows to 'hold accountable those responsible' for Arbil attack

PM cheerful at rise in remittances

DRA for govt employees: MoF all set to file summary to Cabinet

China overtakes US as EU’s biggest trading partner

PM decides to review distribution of tickets

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters