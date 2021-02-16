CDWP approves two projects worth Rs5bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved two projects at the cost of Rs 5 billion, and recommended three projects at the cost of Rs 53.50 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

The CDWP met with Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, in the chair at P-Block Secretariat on Monday.

Senior officials from the Planning Commission and the federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting, while representatives from the provincial governments participated through video conference.

Projects related to agriculture and food, governance, transport and communications were presented in the meeting.

A project related to agriculture and food presented in the meeting namely, “Gwadar-Lesbella Livelihood Support Project Phase-II” at the cost of Rs 12.328 billion was referred to the ECNEC for further approval.

This project will have holistic poverty graduation approach covering all 0-40 households, second, it will revamp the large footprint and assured participation of all 0-40 households as members, third, a comprehensive three-pronged fisheries value chain development will be pursued combining; value chain development package, infrastructure upgradation, and supportive policy and regulators.

A project related to governance presented in the meeting titled, “Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Unit in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (UNDP Assisted)-1 Revised” at cost of Rs700.268 million approved in the meeting.

The main objective of the project is mainstreaming the SDGs in the local development plans and strategies clearly delineating the resource requirements, strengthening institutional coordination, reporting and monitoring mechanism for the SDGs, financing for the SDGs, and supporting integrated and innovative approaches to accelerate progress on the SDGs.

Three projects related to transport and communications were presented in the meeting.

First project presented in the meeting namely, “Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Roads Rehabilitation Project under PKHA portfolio” at the cost of Rs28.156 billion recommended to the ECNEC.

The revised PC-1 of the project envisages rehabilitation of 274km of existing provincial highway network of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The revised PC-1 also includes construction of bridges, culverts, drainage, erosion and ancillary works along with allied facilities.

Second project, “Up-gradation of Road from RCC Konodas Bridge to Naltar Airforce Base Camp via Nomal” revised costing Rs 4286.424 million was approved.

The CDWP also recommended another project of T&C namely, “Feasibility study and Dualization of Mardan Swabi Road” at the cost of Rs 13.024 billion recommended to the ECNEC for further approval.

