Two fire tenders: SITE body president expresses gratitude to governor

Recorder Report 16 Feb 2021

KARACHI: President of SITE Association of Industry Abdul Hadi has expressed gratitude to the Governor Sindh Imran Ismail for providing two fire tenders to the Association.

Hadi said that these fire tenders will operate under the supervision of Command & Control Centre, already working at SITE Association of Industry. The Association will ensure proper maintenance of these fire tenders. He said that an MoU with the KMC has already been drafted in this regard.

Expressing satisfaction over provision of fire tenders, Abdul Hadi opined that it was long outstanding demand of the Association which has now been met by the Governor Sindh for which, the industrialists of SITE are deeply thankful to the Governor Sindh.

He further said that fire tenders were provided to SITE Fire Station in the year 1997 which are still being used. These fire tenders are now about 25 years old and there is no proper mechanism for the maintenance of these fire tenders. “SITE Association of Industry requested the federal government to provide fire tenders directly to the Association for taking immediate action in case of fire eruption. Governor Sindh acceded to our request and pledged to provide fire tenders to the Association which has now been fulfilled”, SITE President added.

Abdul Hadi, giving details of action in case of fire incidents in SITE area, stated that in past due to lack of resources, fire department’s response time was quite high. After the addition of new fleet, response time will reduce which will definitely result in saving industries from huge losses.

