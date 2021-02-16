Tenure of NAB’s prosecutor general extended

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday extended tenure of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor General (PG) former Justice Syed Asghar Haider for three years.

According to a notification issued here, as per section B (a) read with section B (a)(iii) National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999, the president in consultation with the NAB chairman has re-appointed former Justice Syed Asghar Haider as prosecutor general Accountability NAB for another term of three years on the same terms and conditions and salary.

Former Justice Haider was appointed in January 2018, following the Supreme Court’s intervention.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had reportedly picked him for the slot of the anti-graft watchdog’s top prosecutor.

NAB Chairman former Justice Javed Iqbal had moved five names for the slot, including Mudassir Khalid Abbasi, Shah Khawar, Syed Asghar Haider, Fasihul Mulk, and Nasir Saeed Sheikh.

