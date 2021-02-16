ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
PTCL collaborates with Huawei to launch smart cloud campus solution

16 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), in collaboration with Huawei Technologies Pakistan Pvt Ltd, launch Smart Cloud Campus Solution for enterprise customers.

This solution includes the services of AI Enabled WIFI-6 Campus, Software Defined LAN and Software defined WAN (SD-WAN) as a service. The infrastructure of these services employs PTCL’s industry proven connectivity, capacity and data centre infrastructure with Huawei’s next-generation autonomous driving network management and control system Cloud platform for enterprise networks.

Speaking on the occasion, Zarrar Hasham Khan, Chief Business Services Officer, PTCL, said, “PTCL Business Solutions is catering to the ever-growing business needs of our enterprise customers. As software-defined networks are key enabler for providing robust, scalable and secure architecture, it will surely help our enterprise customers to build more agile and reliable networks. Being a significant milestone, PTCL brings technological innovation to accelerate enterprises achieve digital transformation.”

On the occasion, Gaoweijie, Managing Director, Huawei Technologies Pakistan Pvt Ltd, said, “We are glad to collaborate with PTCL, national carrier of Pakistan that has strong corporate presence in the country. With this solution, enterprises will be empowered to run critical applications with complete security and ensure data privacy. Not only that, enhanced performance would be delivered with higher capacity bandwidth, network visibility, and a seamless on-ramp to the cloud with significant application performance.”—PR

