KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=================================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =================================================================================================================== B.R.R.Guardian Mod. 31.12.2020 - 160.201 1.85 - - (Unconsolidated) Half Year B.R.R.Guardian 31.12.2020 - 144.492 1.67 - - Modaraba (Consolidated) Half Year Askari Bank Limited 31.12.2020 30% (F) 10,800.375 8.57 30.03.2021 24.03.2021 to (Unconsolidated) Year End 10:00.a.m. 30.03.2021 AGM Askari Bank Limited 31.12.2020 - 10,856.997 8.61 - - (Consolidated) Year End Engro Fertilizer Limited 31.12.2020 40% (F) 16,815.312 12.59 30.03.2021 24.03.2021 to (Unconsolidated) Year End 10:00.a.m. 30.03.2021 AGM Engro Fertilizer Limited 31.12.2020 - 18,133.347 13.58 - - (Consolidated) Year End Next Capital Limited 31.12.2020 10% (i) Bonus 36.359 0.81 - 04.03.2021 to Half Year Shares 10.03.2021 Oil & Gas Development - - - 17.03.20210 11.03.2021 Company Limited 9:00.a.m. to 17.03.2021 EOGM ===================================================================================================================

