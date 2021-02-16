Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
16 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===================================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===================================================================================================================
B.R.R.Guardian Mod. 31.12.2020 - 160.201 1.85 - -
(Unconsolidated) Half Year
B.R.R.Guardian 31.12.2020 - 144.492 1.67 - -
Modaraba (Consolidated) Half Year
Askari Bank Limited 31.12.2020 30% (F) 10,800.375 8.57 30.03.2021 24.03.2021 to
(Unconsolidated) Year End 10:00.a.m. 30.03.2021
AGM
Askari Bank Limited 31.12.2020 - 10,856.997 8.61 - -
(Consolidated) Year End
Engro Fertilizer Limited 31.12.2020 40% (F) 16,815.312 12.59 30.03.2021 24.03.2021 to
(Unconsolidated) Year End 10:00.a.m. 30.03.2021
AGM
Engro Fertilizer Limited 31.12.2020 - 18,133.347 13.58 - -
(Consolidated) Year End
Next Capital Limited 31.12.2020 10% (i) Bonus 36.359 0.81 - 04.03.2021 to
Half Year Shares 10.03.2021
Oil & Gas Development - - - 17.03.20210 11.03.2021
Company Limited 9:00.a.m. to 17.03.2021
EOGM
===================================================================================================================
