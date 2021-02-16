KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

================================================================================================== Date T+2 Dividend/ Name of Company Book Closure of last date Bonus/Right From To AGM cum price Percentage ================================================================================================== Attock Petroleum 10.02.2021 16.02.2021 - 08.02.2021 25 (I) Pakistan Oilfields 10.02.2021 17.02.2021 - 08.02.2021 200 (I) (DAWHSC-1) Dawood Hercules Corporation 10.02.2021 16.02.2021 - - - Sana Industries 11.02.2021 18.02.2021 18.02.2021(u) - - Dolmen City Riet 12.02.2021 18.02.2021 - 10.02.2021 3.3 (II) Chashma Sugar Mills 15.02.2021 25.02.2021 25.02.2021 11.02.2021 50 (F) Premier Sugar Mills 15.02.2021 25.02.2021 25.02.2021 - - Macter International 16.02.2021 23.02.2021 - 12.02.2021 19 (I) (HUBCSC-2) Hub Power 16.02.2021 22.02.2021 - - - Indus Dyeing & Mfg 17.02.2021 24.02.2021 24.02.2021(u) - - Hascol Petroleum 17.02.2021 23.02.2021 23.02.2021(u) - - PIC Terminal 17.02.2021 24.02.2021 24.02.2021(u) - - Sunrays Textile Mills 17.02.2021 24.02.2021 24.02.2021(u) - - Mitchells Fruit Farms 17.02.2021 25.02.2021 25.02.2021 - Nil Tandlianwala Sugar Mills 18.02.2021 27.02.2021 27.02.2021 - Nil Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills 19.02.2021 25.02.2021 25.02.2021 - Nil Nimir Industrial Chemicals 19.02.2021 25.02.2021 - 17.02.2021 20 (I) Chakwal Spinning Mills 20.02.2021 26.02.2021 26.02.2021 - Nil Agriauto Industries 22.02.2021 28.02.2221 - - 100 (I) (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan 26.02.2021 27.02.2021 - - - Bank Alfalah 06.03.2021 09.03.2021 09.03.2021 04.03.2021 20 (F) Bank Al-Habib 15.03.2021 25.03.2021 25.03.2021 11.03.2021 45 (F) International Steel 15.03.2021 22.03.2021 - 11.03.2021 30 (I) International Industries 15.03.2021 22.03.2021 - 11.03.2021 35 (I) ICI Pakistan 17.02.2021 23.02.2021 - 15.02.2021 200 (I) Fauji Fertilizer 12.03.2021 18.03.2021 18.03.2021 10.03.2021 34 (F) Colgate Palmolive 13.02.2021 19.02.2021 - 11.02.2021 250 (I) (HBLTFC) Habib Bank 13.02.2021 19.02.2021 - - - Faran Sugar Mills 18.02.2021 24.02.2021 24.02.2021 - Nil Gharibwal Cement 21.02.2021 27.02.2021 27.02.2021(u) - - (JS TFC-11) Jahangir Siddiqui 27.02.2021 06.03.2021 - - - Cherat Packaging 02.03.2021 08.03.2021 - - 10 (I) Engro Powergen Qqadirpur 25.03.2021 31.03.2021 31.03.2021 - 17.5 (F) Adam Sugar Mills 27.03.2021 09.03.2021 09.03.2021 - 40 (F) Fauji Foods 19.03.2021 25.03.2021 25.03.2021 - Nil Fauni Fertilizer Bin Qasim 22.03.2021 29.03.2021 29.03.2021 - Nil Engro Polymer & Chemicals 04.04.2021 08.04.2021 08.04.2021 - 12.47 (F) Tri-Pack Filmst 07.04.2021 14.04.2021 14.04.2021 05.04.2021 50 (F) ==================================================================================================

(I) Interim Dividend

(F) Final Dividend

(B) Bonus

(*) Date revised

(E) Election of Directors of Company

(u) Extra ordinary general meeting

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021