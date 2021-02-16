ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 16 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================
                                                              Date          T+2          Dividend/
Name of Company                       Book Closure             of        last date     Bonus/Right
                                   From          To           AGM        cum price      Percentage
==================================================================================================
Attock Petroleum              10.02.2021   16.02.2021          -         08.02.2021         25 (I)
Pakistan Oilfields            10.02.2021   17.02.2021          -         08.02.2021        200 (I)
(DAWHSC-1) Dawood
Hercules Corporation          10.02.2021   16.02.2021          -              -                  -
Sana Industries               11.02.2021   18.02.2021     18.02.2021(u)       -                  -
Dolmen City Riet              12.02.2021   18.02.2021          -         10.02.2021       3.3 (II)
Chashma Sugar Mills           15.02.2021   25.02.2021     25.02.2021     11.02.2021         50 (F)
Premier Sugar Mills           15.02.2021   25.02.2021     25.02.2021          -                  -
Macter International          16.02.2021   23.02.2021          -         12.02.2021         19 (I)
(HUBCSC-2) Hub Power          16.02.2021   22.02.2021          -              -                  -
Indus Dyeing & Mfg            17.02.2021   24.02.2021     24.02.2021(u)       -                  -
Hascol Petroleum              17.02.2021   23.02.2021     23.02.2021(u)       -                  -
PIC Terminal                  17.02.2021   24.02.2021     24.02.2021(u)       -                  -
Sunrays Textile Mills         17.02.2021   24.02.2021     24.02.2021(u)       -                  -
Mitchells Fruit Farms         17.02.2021   25.02.2021     25.02.2021          -                Nil
Tandlianwala Sugar Mills      18.02.2021   27.02.2021     27.02.2021          -                Nil
Abdullah Shah Ghazi
Sugar Mills                   19.02.2021   25.02.2021     25.02.2021          -                Nil
Nimir Industrial Chemicals    19.02.2021   25.02.2021          -         17.02.2021         20 (I)
Chakwal Spinning Mills        20.02.2021   26.02.2021     26.02.2021          -                Nil
Agriauto Industries           22.02.2021   28.02.2221          -              -            100 (I)
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan  26.02.2021   27.02.2021          -              -                  -
Bank Alfalah                  06.03.2021   09.03.2021     09.03.2021     04.03.2021         20 (F)
Bank Al-Habib                 15.03.2021   25.03.2021     25.03.2021     11.03.2021         45 (F)
International Steel           15.03.2021   22.03.2021          -         11.03.2021         30 (I)
International Industries      15.03.2021   22.03.2021          -         11.03.2021         35 (I)
ICI Pakistan                  17.02.2021   23.02.2021          -         15.02.2021        200 (I)
Fauji Fertilizer              12.03.2021   18.03.2021     18.03.2021     10.03.2021         34 (F)
Colgate Palmolive             13.02.2021   19.02.2021          -         11.02.2021        250 (I)
(HBLTFC) Habib Bank           13.02.2021   19.02.2021          -              -                  -
Faran Sugar Mills             18.02.2021   24.02.2021     24.02.2021          -                Nil
Gharibwal Cement              21.02.2021   27.02.2021     27.02.2021(u)       -                  -
(JS TFC-11) Jahangir
Siddiqui                      27.02.2021   06.03.2021          -              -                  -
Cherat Packaging              02.03.2021   08.03.2021          -              -             10 (I)
Engro Powergen Qqadirpur      25.03.2021   31.03.2021     31.03.2021          -           17.5 (F)
Adam Sugar Mills              27.03.2021   09.03.2021     09.03.2021          -             40 (F)
Fauji Foods                   19.03.2021   25.03.2021     25.03.2021          -                Nil
Fauni Fertilizer Bin Qasim    22.03.2021   29.03.2021     29.03.2021          -                Nil
Engro Polymer & Chemicals     04.04.2021   08.04.2021     08.04.2021          -          12.47 (F)
Tri-Pack Filmst               07.04.2021   14.04.2021     14.04.2021     05.04.2021         50 (F)
==================================================================================================

(I) Interim Dividend

(F) Final Dividend

(B) Bonus

(*) Date revised

(E) Election of Directors of Company

(u) Extra ordinary general meeting

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Comments are closed on this story.