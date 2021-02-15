ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ASC 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
ASL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
AVN 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.77%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
BYCO 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
DGKC 137.94 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (4.58%)
EPCL 47.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.48%)
FCCL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.89%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 47.35 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.41%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
PIBTL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 92.36 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.22%)
PRL 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
PTC 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (6.6%)
TRG 122.30 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (3.34%)
UNITY 33.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (9.29%)
BR100 4,977 Increased By ▲ 51.71 (1.05%)
BR30 25,518 Increased By ▲ 264.49 (1.05%)
KSE100 46,376 Increased By ▲ 567.23 (1.24%)
KSE30 19,347 Increased By ▲ 242.61 (1.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Rio de Janeiro halts COVID-19 shots as vaccine supplies dry up

  • I have received the news that new doses did not arrive," Rio's Mayor Eduardo Paes wrote on Twitter.
  • Today we are vaccinating 84-year-olds and tomorrow 83-year-olds. We are ready and have already vaccinated 244,852 people. We just need the vaccine to arrive ... it should come next week.
15 Feb 2021

RIO DE JANEIRO: The Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro will halt COVID-19 vaccinations from Wednesday due to a lack of shots, city officials said on Monday

Vaccinations will only begin when a new lot of shots arrives, they said, with delivery not expected until next week.

The halt to vaccinations illustrates the patchy nature of Brazil's vaccine rollout, which has been blighted with delays and a lack of supplies.

"I have received the news that new doses did not arrive," Rio's Mayor Eduardo Paes wrote on Twitter. "Today we are vaccinating 84-year-olds and tomorrow 83-year-olds. We are ready and have already vaccinated 244,852 people. We just need the vaccine to arrive ... it should come next week."

coronavirus vaccinations COVID 19 shots Brazil's vaccine rollout

Rio de Janeiro halts COVID-19 shots as vaccine supplies dry up

Pursuit of military dominance in Indian Ocean threatens its potential: Qureshi

Soldier martyred in terrorists fire raid on FC post in Balochistan

Chitrali doctor authors best seller book on Ophthalmology

After PM's notice, govt issues warning letters to 263 under-performing officers

Pakistan reports 26 deaths, 1,048 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

People aged 65 and above can now register for COVID-19 vaccination, announces Asad Umar

New LNG terminals required to indicate needed capacity

Federal govt decides to retain solar projects

FATF Action Plan: Progress made on all 27 benchmarks

Tax Laws Amendment Ord 2021 promulgated

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters