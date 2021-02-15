ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ASC 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
ASL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
AVN 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.77%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
BYCO 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
DGKC 137.94 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (4.58%)
EPCL 47.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.48%)
FCCL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.89%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 47.35 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.41%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
PIBTL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 92.36 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.22%)
PRL 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
PTC 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (6.6%)
TRG 122.30 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (3.34%)
UNITY 33.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (9.29%)
BR100 4,977 Increased By ▲ 51.71 (1.05%)
BR30 25,518 Increased By ▲ 264.49 (1.05%)
KSE100 46,376 Increased By ▲ 567.23 (1.24%)
KSE30 19,347 Increased By ▲ 242.61 (1.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Buoyant copper prices lifts Chile's peso

  • Chile's peso hit highest since Jan. 21.
  • Oil prices hit 13-month high; Colombia's peso extends gains.
    • Mexico's peso slips; MXN not cheap any more – JPM.
Reuters 15 Feb 2021

Chile's peso scaled a near one-month peak on Monday as copper prices soared, while rising oil prices saw crude exporter Colombia's peso extend gains to a fourth straight session.

Copper prices jumped to their highest since 2012 as investors continued their buying spree on concerns over rising inflation and stronger than expected demand in top metals consumer China.

The world's top producer of the red metal saw its currency rise 0.6% against a weaker dollar, after logging its best week since December.

Colombia's peso rose 0.2%. Oil prices hit 13-month highs as vaccine roll outs spurred hopes of strong demand in a post-coronavirus world.

Colombia's first COVID-19 vaccines - 50,000 from Pfizer - will arrive in the Andean country on Monday afternoon, President Ivan Duque said. The government plans to administer its first dose on Saturday.

Hopes of more stimulus in the United States also strengthened the case for a global economic recovery and keeping appetite for risk alive. US President Joe Biden is pressing Congress to pass a $1.9 trillion aid package.

Mexico's peso slipped 0.2%.

"In short term models, the currency has now moved back to fair value from being cheap, reducing the risk reward for large MXN "over-weight" positions, said strategists at JP Morgan.

While they think the Mexican peso may benefit from a constructive environment for EM FX for a little while, they point to reviews by rating agencies due in the second quarter, potentially reminding investors about issues around indebted state oil firm Pemex, business confidence and oil investment.

COVID-19 cases continued to rise in the country with the total number of cases rising to nearly 2 million as of Sunday, while deaths were at 174,207. But the health ministry said real number of cases and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count.

With markets in Brazil, Argentina as well as the United States closed for local holidays, volumes were thin.

Mexico's peso Chile's peso Copper prices

Buoyant copper prices lifts Chile's peso

Pursuit of military dominance in Indian Ocean threatens its potential: Qureshi

Soldier martyred in terrorists fire raid on FC post in Balochistan

Chitrali doctor authors best seller book on Ophthalmology

After PM's notice, govt issues warning letters to 263 under-performing officers

Pakistan reports 26 deaths, 1,048 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

People aged 65 and above can now register for COVID-19 vaccination, announces Asad Umar

New LNG terminals required to indicate needed capacity

Federal govt decides to retain solar projects

FATF Action Plan: Progress made on all 27 benchmarks

Tax Laws Amendment Ord 2021 promulgated

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters