Traffic plan issued for Karachiites ahead of PSL6 kick-off

The Karachi police on Monday issued a traffic plan ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six kick off in the port city.

The T20 tournament’s Karachi-leg will be played from February 20 to March 7 here at National Stadium Karachi.

As per the plan issued by traffic police, the route from Hassan Square to National Stadium has been closed for all types of traffic.

The fly-over will be closed for the general public from Liqauatabad which will be diverted to University Road. The traffic will be diverted towards New Town from Hassan Square bridge.

All kinds of small vehicles will be allowed to proceed on Habib Ibrahim Rehmatullah Road towards the stadium. Heavy/public transport will not be allowed.

The Dalmia road will remain open for small vehicles from to Stadium Signal. Heavy/public transport will not be allowed.

The University Road/New Town turning will remain open for small vehicles towards the stadium signal. Heavy/public transport will not be allowed.

Heavy traffic will be diverted from Sohrab Goth to Nipa, Liaquatabad Number 10 and Hassan Square, whereas, it will be closed from PP Chowrangi to University Road; Karsaz to National Stadium; Millennium to New Town.

Traffic DIG Javed Ali Mahar instructed the police that no negligence will be tolerated.