ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ASC 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
ASL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
AVN 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.77%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
BYCO 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
DGKC 137.94 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (4.58%)
EPCL 47.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.48%)
FCCL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.89%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 47.35 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.41%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
PIBTL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 92.36 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.22%)
PRL 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
PTC 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (6.6%)
TRG 122.30 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (3.34%)
UNITY 33.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (9.29%)
BR100 4,977 Increased By ▲ 51.71 (1.05%)
BR30 25,518 Increased By ▲ 264.49 (1.05%)
KSE100 46,376 Increased By ▲ 567.23 (1.24%)
KSE30 19,347 Increased By ▲ 242.61 (1.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Hate speeches, material not to be tolerated: Ashrafi

  • He said that legal action would be taken against elements responsible for religious extremism, and anarchy in the country.
APP 15 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Monday said that no one would be allowed to create unrest through hate speeches and literature against other sects and minorities.

Briefing the media about Muttahida Ulema Board meeting at the Punjab Institute of Quran and Seerat Studies, he said that minorities could lodge their complaints against any threats, faced by them in freely practising their religion, adding that a complaint cell had been established in Islamabad where the minorities could submit their complaints.

“Islam is a religion of peace, security and compassion, which guarantees protection of minorities’ rights in a Muslim state," he added. He said that minorities played very effective role in Pakistan development.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said minorities living in the country were not second class citizens, as they have all the rights and privileges as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan, he said and added that the government and state were responsible for ensuring protection of minorities’ rights in the country.

He said that statistics on forceful conversions and forceful marriages were being misinterpreted. “We want to make Pakistan a prosperous, stable and developed country with the help of all minorities,” he added.

He said that legal action would be taken against elements responsible for religious extremism, and anarchy in the country. “In any civilised society, no one could be allowed to make hateful speeches to stir sectarian violence and chaos in the country,” he said.

To a question, he said that any conspiracy to create unrest in the country would be foiled through the support of ulema, adding that the members of Muttahida Ulema Board would meet foreign delegates and ambassadors of various countries to eliminate the wrong perception of forceful conversions.

Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

Hate speeches, material not to be tolerated: Ashrafi

Pursuit of military dominance in Indian Ocean threatens its potential: Qureshi

Soldier martyred in terrorists fire raid on FC post in Balochistan

Chitrali doctor authors best seller book on Ophthalmology

After PM's notice, govt issues warning letters to 263 under-performing officers

Pakistan reports 26 deaths, 1,048 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

People aged 65 and above can now register for COVID-19 vaccination, announces Asad Umar

New LNG terminals required to indicate needed capacity

Federal govt decides to retain solar projects

FATF Action Plan: Progress made on all 27 benchmarks

Tax Laws Amendment Ord 2021 promulgated

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters