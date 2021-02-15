Business & Finance
Poland's C/A surplus at 430mn euros in December
- Economists polled by Reuters had expected a surplus of 1.005 billion euros in December.
15 Feb 2021
Poland's current account surplus amounted to 430 million euros ($521.68 million) in December, compared to a revised surplus of 2.116 billion euros in the previous month, central bank data showed on Monday.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a surplus of 1.005 billion euros in December.
