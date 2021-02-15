ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
Govt focusing on various projects to stabilize economy: Bakhtyar

  The Minister said the overall performance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is satisfactory in execution of foreign funded projects.
PPI 15 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Economic Affairs Khusro Bakhtyar has said the government is focusing on the construction of hydel power projects, roads infrastructure and social sector development to stabilize the economy.

He was chairing a meeting of National Coordination Committee on Foreign Funded Projects here on Monday.

The Minister said the overall performance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is satisfactory in execution of foreign funded projects.

The forum reviewed the progress of ongoing thirty projects under government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa portfolio amounting to 3.1 billion dollars. The portfolio encompasses transport and communication, energy, rural development, education, water and irrigation system in the province.

These projects are being implemented with the help of development partners such as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, USAID, China, UK, Saudi Fund, Germany and France.

Khusro Bakhtyar

