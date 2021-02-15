ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ASC 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
ASL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
AVN 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.77%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
BYCO 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
DGKC 137.94 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (4.58%)
EPCL 47.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.48%)
FCCL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.89%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 47.35 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.41%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
PIBTL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 92.36 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.22%)
PRL 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
PTC 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (6.6%)
TRG 122.30 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (3.34%)
UNITY 33.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (9.29%)
BR100 4,977 Increased By ▲ 51.71 (1.05%)
BR30 25,518 Increased By ▲ 264.49 (1.05%)
KSE100 46,376 Increased By ▲ 567.23 (1.24%)
KSE30 19,347 Increased By ▲ 242.61 (1.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Czech current account surplus a record in 2020 on weak dividend outflow

  • The result, equal to about 3.2% of gross domestic product, follows a deficit of 16.96 billion crowns in 2019.
  • The development of the current account is favourable due to growing exports of goods, low imports and a weak outflow of dividends.
Reuters 15 Feb 2021

PRAGUE: The Czech current account hit a record surplus of 180.5 billion crowns ($8.51 billion) in 2020 amid rising exports and weaker dividend outflows, central bank data showed on Monday.

The result, equal to about 3.2% of gross domestic product, follows a deficit of 16.96 billion crowns in 2019.

"The development of the current account is favourable due to growing exports of goods, low imports and a weak outflow of dividends," Michal Brozka, senior economist at Komercni Banka, said in a note.

The Czech central bank has limited banks from paying dividends amid the coronavirus pandemic and has indicated it was unlikely there would be large payments this year.

ING economist Jakub Seidler said the current account in 2021 could stay in a surplus above 2% of GDP with limited dividends.

The data on Monday also showed in December alone the balance was a deficit of 3.9 billion crowns despite expectations for a surplus.

Czech central bank Czech current account Czech devidend

Czech current account surplus a record in 2020 on weak dividend outflow

Pursuit of military dominance in Indian Ocean threatens its potential: Qureshi

Soldier martyred in terrorists fire raid on FC post in Balochistan

Chitrali doctor authors best seller book on Ophthalmology

After PM's notice, govt issues warning letters to 263 under-performing officers

Pakistan reports 26 deaths, 1,048 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

People aged 65 and above can now register for COVID-19 vaccination, announces Asad Umar

New LNG terminals required to indicate needed capacity

Federal govt decides to retain solar projects

FATF Action Plan: Progress made on all 27 benchmarks

Tax Laws Amendment Ord 2021 promulgated

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters