SBP setting up one window portal, informs Kamil

  • Talking to a private channel, SBP Deputy Governor said that one window portal would be set up soon for the convenience of the people.
Ali Ahmed 15 Feb 2021

Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Sima Kamil said that one window portal is being set up for the convenience of the people.

As per details, Kamil said that under the ‘Apna Ghar’ scheme, banks have so far received loan applications of Rs 22 billion, whereas, loans of Rs 5 billion have been approved.

Talking to a private channel, SBP Deputy Governor said that one window portal would be set up soon for the convenience of the people.

The Deputy Governor SBP said that the SBP had taken all possible steps to avoid the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic so that production and employment could be restored.

Days ago, the Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Dr Reza Baqir elaborated that initiatives of Roshan Digital Account (RDA) and Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs) will help the country not only in attracting investment by non-resident Pakistanis (NRPs) but will also become a more consistent, reliable and long-term source of foreign exchange flows in the country.

He disclosed that RDA has so far received more than $480 million from around 97 countries around the globe and over $300 million have been invested in NPCs. Governor SBP said that the outcome of the RDA initiative so far has been very promising, with the number of accounts and amounts remitted and investment growing every day.

