Torkham opens for pedestrian travel

The Torkham border crossing has now been opened for pedestrians six days a week with the aim of reducing waiting time for travelers between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s Special Representative to Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq in a tweet on Monday said that the opening of the crossing will reduce the waiting time for travelers on the border significantly. "Facilities are being further improved to ensure ease of travel between the two countries," Sadiq tweeted.

Last year, Pakistan had closed all its borders with Afghanistan to curb the spread of the coronavirus. However, the restrictions were relaxed after the Afghan government requested Pakistan to allow their nationals to return to their own country.

In September, the border crossing was reopened to both pedestrians and trade for four days a week with strict conditions of possessing legal travel documents for nationals of both countries.

Meanwhile, the first transit consignment to Central Asia passed through Ghulam Khan Crossing which is the shortest between Pakistan's coast and Afghanistan and beyond.