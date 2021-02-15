ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ASC 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
ASL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
AVN 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.77%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
BYCO 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
DGKC 137.94 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (4.58%)
EPCL 47.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.48%)
FCCL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.89%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 47.35 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.41%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
PIBTL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 92.36 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.22%)
PRL 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
PTC 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (6.6%)
TRG 122.30 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (3.34%)
UNITY 33.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (9.29%)
BR100 4,977 Increased By ▲ 51.71 (1.05%)
BR30 25,518 Increased By ▲ 264.49 (1.05%)
KSE100 46,488 Increased By ▲ 679.79 (1.48%)
KSE30 19,409 Increased By ▲ 304.61 (1.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Improvement in EODB rankings boost cos registration in Pakistan, says Dawood

  • “When compared to 2018, companies registration increased by 54pc in 2020. In January 2021, a total of 2,201 companies were registered with SECP which is up by 12pc as compared to the previous month,” he said.
Ali Ahmed 15 Feb 2021

Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday stated that the registration of companies in Pakistan has increased as a result of the reforms in the past years and subsequent improvement of the country’s Ease of Doing Business (EODB) ranking.

In a series of tweets, Dawood shared that during the calendar year 2020, a total of 20,342 companies were registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) which is an increase of 24 percent as compared to 16,456 in 2019.

“When compared to 2018, companies registration increased by 54pc in 2020. In January 2021, a total of 2,201 companies were registered with SECP which is up by 12pc as compared to the previous month,” he said.

The advisor was of the view that this is a healthy trend and the SECP and Board of Investment (BOI) Pakistan “deserve credit for making this possible. Investors are encouraged to take advantage of the ease in company registration offered by SECP to formalize their businesses.”

Meanwhile, SECP has allowed Pension Fund Managers (PFMs) to digitally open individual pension accounts by complying with the requirements prescribed for digital account opening by Asset Management Companies (AMCs).

The SECP has issued circular number 3 of 2021 to the Chief Executive Officers of Pension Fund Management Companies; Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan and trustees of Pension Funds. Under the new circular, the SECP in the exercise of powers conferred under sub-section (3) of section 282B of the Companies Ordinance, 1984 hereby allows Pension Fund Managers registered under Voluntary Pension System Rules, 2005 to digitally open Individual Pension Accounts by complying with the requirements prescribed for Digital Account Opening by Asset Management Companies (AMCs) vide circular 35 of 2020 dated December 30, 2020.

Pakistan SECP Abdul Raza Dawood EODB companies registration

Improvement in EODB rankings boost cos registration in Pakistan, says Dawood

Pursuit of military dominance in Indian Ocean threatens its potential: Qureshi

Soldier martyred in terrorists fire raid on FC post in Balochistan

Chitrali doctor authors best seller book on Ophthalmology

After PM's notice, govt issues warning letters to 263 under-performing officers

Pakistan reports 26 deaths, 1,048 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

People aged 65 and above can now register for COVID-19 vaccination, announces Asad Umar

New LNG terminals required to indicate needed capacity

Federal govt decides to retain solar projects

FATF Action Plan: Progress made on all 27 benchmarks

Tax Laws Amendment Ord 2021 promulgated

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters