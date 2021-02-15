ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
A press conference to discuss missing mounters situation will be held today

  • The search mission for the missing mountaineers has said that the satellite images have turned out to be a sleeping bag, torn tents or sleeping pads, none of which belong to the climbers.
  • Muhammad Ali Sadpara, Juan Pablo Mohr and John Snorri Sigurjonsson have been missing since February 5.
Aisha Mahmood 15 Feb 2021

A press conference will be held on Monday pertaining to Muhammad Ali Sadpara, Juan Pablo Mohr and John Snorri Sigurjonsson who have been missing since February 5.

British-American climber Vanessa O’Brien, who serves as Pakistan’s Goodwill Ambassador in a statement said that a presser 'especially as it relates to Sadpara' will be held on Monday. The statement further said the K2 virtual and base camp had also been winded down.

"It has been nine long days. If climbing the world's second tallest mountain in winter is hard, finding those missing is even more of a challenge. We have scrutinised satellite images, used SAR technology, scanned hundreds of pictures, plotted more points, re-read summit plans, and checked testimonials and timings," the press release said.

Meanwhile, the search mission for the missing mountaineers has said that the satellite images have turned out to be a sleeping bag, torn tents or sleeping pads, none of which belong to the climbers, DAWN reported.

K2 climbers Muhammad Ali Sadpara Juan Pablo Mohr missing climbers John Snorri Sigurjonsson search mission

