Sacrifice won’t go in vain

Four more personnel of the country’s security forces have been martyred by terrorists. The soldiers laid down their lives when terrorists attacked their check-post in South Waziristan’s Makeen area. That the country’s security forces have rendered great sacrifices is a fact. They have successfully thwarted enemy’s designs aimed at creating anarchy in the country. No doubt the Friday’s incident was a disgraceful act of cowardice by terrorists who must be chased out and eliminated as soon as possible. Our personnel of security forces are always out there laying down their lives for our safety, security and freedom, and we should show our utmost support to them. Peace that has been obtained in the country through unprecedented sacrifices is required to be protected and preserved at all cost. Hence the need for greater alertness and vigilance.

Salman Khan (Peshawar)

