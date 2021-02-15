ANL 31.72 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.76%)
ASC 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
ASL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.49%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.63%)
BOP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
BYCO 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
DGKC 138.75 Increased By ▲ 6.85 (5.19%)
EPCL 47.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.71%)
FCCL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
FFBL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HUBC 89.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
JSCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
KAPCO 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.24%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
MLCF 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.32%)
PAEL 40.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.78%)
PIBTL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
POWER 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
PPL 91.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.33%)
PRL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.74%)
PTC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP 39.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
TRG 118.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.12%)
UNITY 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.71%)
BR100 4,961 Increased By ▲ 35.51 (0.72%)
BR30 25,429 Increased By ▲ 174.75 (0.69%)
KSE100 46,299 Increased By ▲ 490.27 (1.07%)
KSE30 19,318 Increased By ▲ 213.73 (1.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Sacrifice won’t go in vain

Salman Khan 15 Feb 2021

Four more personnel of the country’s security forces have been martyred by terrorists. The soldiers laid down their lives when terrorists attacked their check-post in South Waziristan’s Makeen area. That the country’s security forces have rendered great sacrifices is a fact. They have successfully thwarted enemy’s designs aimed at creating anarchy in the country. No doubt the Friday’s incident was a disgraceful act of cowardice by terrorists who must be chased out and eliminated as soon as possible. Our personnel of security forces are always out there laying down their lives for our safety, security and freedom, and we should show our utmost support to them. Peace that has been obtained in the country through unprecedented sacrifices is required to be protected and preserved at all cost. Hence the need for greater alertness and vigilance.

Salman Khan (Peshawar)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

soldiers terrorists terrorists attacked South Waziristan’s

Salman Khan

Sacrifice won’t go in vain

Chitrali doctor authors best seller book on Ophthalmology

Pakistan reports 26 deaths, 1,048 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

People aged 65 and above can now register for COVID-19 vaccination, announces Asad Umar

New LNG terminals required to indicate needed capacity

Federal govt decides to retain solar projects

FATF Action Plan: Progress made on all 27 benchmarks

Tax Laws Amendment Ord 2021 promulgated

PM takes notice: Complaints against Punjab bureaucracy filed

Afghan transit goods: MoC directs FBR to allow unhindered facilitation

PTA asks FBR to stop import of GSM amplifiers, boosters

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.