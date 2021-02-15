ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
ASC 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.89%)
ASL 23.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.36%)
AVN 97.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.04%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 140.00 Increased By ▲ 8.10 (6.14%)
EPCL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.88%)
FCCL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
FFBL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
HASCOL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 88.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
JSCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.22%)
KAPCO 39.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.17%)
KEL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
MLCF 46.45 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.43%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
PIBTL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
POWER 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
PPL 91.84 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.65%)
PRL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
PTC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
TRG 118.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
UNITY 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5%)
BR100 4,963 Increased By ▲ 37.62 (0.76%)
BR30 25,437 Increased By ▲ 183.42 (0.73%)
KSE100 46,328 Increased By ▲ 519.75 (1.13%)
KSE30 19,336 Increased By ▲ 231.67 (1.21%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

POL products prices: ATP chief urges PM to reject another increase

Recorder Report 15 Feb 2021

PESHAWAR: Chairman, Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Muhammad Faiq Shah termed the frequent increase in prices of petroleum products as an illogical and incomprehensible, saying that the government, instead of providing relief to poor masses, dropping drones on them in shape of ‘price-hike’.

Addressing the party’s workers here at central secretariat on Sunday, Faiq Shah said the price-hike has touched a new peak because of the continuous upward trend in prices of commodities which resultantly directly hit badly the poverty-stricken masses.

The ATP chairman said the government proposal about hike price of petrol Rs16 per litre, diesel Rs14.75 per litre was completely illogical and unacceptable, asking the government and Prime Minister to disapprove a summary moved by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority in this regard.

Shah lashed out at the federal and provincial PTI led governments for their failure to giving any relief to poor masses because of which tendency of suicide has been risen amid the increasing inflation, unemployment and poverty.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PTI ATP POL Muhammad Faiq Shah

POL products prices: ATP chief urges PM to reject another increase

Chitrali doctor authors best seller book on Ophthalmology

Pakistan reports 26 deaths, 1,048 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

People aged 65 and above can now register for COVID-19 vaccination, announces Asad Umar

New LNG terminals required to indicate needed capacity

Federal govt decides to retain solar projects

FATF Action Plan: Progress made on all 27 benchmarks

Tax Laws Amendment Ord 2021 promulgated

PM takes notice: Complaints against Punjab bureaucracy filed

Afghan transit goods: MoC directs FBR to allow unhindered facilitation

PTA asks FBR to stop import of GSM amplifiers, boosters

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.