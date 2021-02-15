POL products prices: ATP chief urges PM to reject another increase

PESHAWAR: Chairman, Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Muhammad Faiq Shah termed the frequent increase in prices of petroleum products as an illogical and incomprehensible, saying that the government, instead of providing relief to poor masses, dropping drones on them in shape of ‘price-hike’.

Addressing the party’s workers here at central secretariat on Sunday, Faiq Shah said the price-hike has touched a new peak because of the continuous upward trend in prices of commodities which resultantly directly hit badly the poverty-stricken masses.

The ATP chairman said the government proposal about hike price of petrol Rs16 per litre, diesel Rs14.75 per litre was completely illogical and unacceptable, asking the government and Prime Minister to disapprove a summary moved by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority in this regard.

Shah lashed out at the federal and provincial PTI led governments for their failure to giving any relief to poor masses because of which tendency of suicide has been risen amid the increasing inflation, unemployment and poverty.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021