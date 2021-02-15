PDM rallies postponed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman telephonically contacted Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and both agreed on postponement of upcoming PDM rallies in Sargodha and Khuzdar.

According to reports that surfaced on Sunday, PDM’s scheduled rallies in Sargodha on February 23 and Khuzdar on February 27 have been postponed due to opposition parties’ preparations for Senate elections.

The PDM chief has asked opposition parties to “postpone other political activities and focus on Senate polls,” reports suggested.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021