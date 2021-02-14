National economy gradually stabilizing due to prudent policies of Govt: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar has said the national economy is gradually stabilizing due to prudent policies of the incumbent government.

Addressing a workers’ convention in district Swabi on Sunday, he said the hard times are over and now the journey of development and prosperity has started.

He said the government has launched a number of development projects across the country to improve connectivity, boost trade activities besides ensuring employment opportunities.

About Pak-Afghan relations, he said the people of both countries have same culture and religion and the government is trying hard to enhance trade activities with Central Asian states through Afghanistan.

He said Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will soon visit Pakistan for extension of bilateral trade relations between the two countries.

About Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) strikes, Asad Qaiser said they have no public welfare agenda and the government cannot be removed through marches.