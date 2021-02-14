ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.37%)
ASC 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
ASL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.42%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 132.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.45%)
EPCL 48.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.03%)
FCCL 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
FFL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 24.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 40.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
PPL 90.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
PRL 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 118.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
UNITY 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt wants to hold Senate polls through open ballot to discourage use of money: Qureshi

  • Qureshi says government is committed to bring reforms in the electoral process to bring change in the decades old corrupt political system of the country
  • There is possibility of extradition of Nawaz Sharif, but it is a lengthy and complicated process: FM
Fahad Zulfikar 14 Feb 2021

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the government wants to hold the Senate elections through open ballot system to ensure transparency and discourage use of money in the polling process, local media reported on Sunday.

Talking to media persons in Multan, he said the government is committed to bring reforms in the electoral process to bring change in the decades old corrupt political system of the country.

Qureshi maintained the incumbent government is trying to bring PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif back to the country and talks are underway with the British government in this regard. He said there is possibility of extradition of Nawaz Sharif, but it is a lengthy and complicated process.

He said the entire nation knows who were behind the sale purchase of votes in the past and now, they are once again active for the same purpose.

Responding Pakistan Democratic Movement's campaign against the government, FM said that opposition parties will not succeed in their nefarious designs as their alliance is unnatural.

He said the masses are politically matured and they have rejected the narrative of the opposition parties

Senate elections Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi opposition alliance ensure transparency open ballot system

Govt wants to hold Senate polls through open ballot to discourage use of money: Qureshi

PM sets one billion sapling plantation target till August 2021

No trace of missing K2 climbers as harsh weather continues to hamper rescue mission

UN Security Council to debate challenge of global vaccine access

Decision time soon for Biden on Iran nuclear deal

Inferno on Afghanistan-Iran border as dozens of oil tankers catch fire

Dozens injured in strong quake off Japan's Fukushima

Trump campaign paid $3.5 million to rally organisers that led to deadly Capitol attack

City of London pays early price of hard Brexit

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine likely to reach Pakistan in two weeks

Prices of POL products likely to surge

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters