Govt wants to hold Senate polls through open ballot to discourage use of money: Qureshi

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the government wants to hold the Senate elections through open ballot system to ensure transparency and discourage use of money in the polling process, local media reported on Sunday.

Talking to media persons in Multan, he said the government is committed to bring reforms in the electoral process to bring change in the decades old corrupt political system of the country.

Qureshi maintained the incumbent government is trying to bring PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif back to the country and talks are underway with the British government in this regard. He said there is possibility of extradition of Nawaz Sharif, but it is a lengthy and complicated process.

He said the entire nation knows who were behind the sale purchase of votes in the past and now, they are once again active for the same purpose.

Responding Pakistan Democratic Movement's campaign against the government, FM said that opposition parties will not succeed in their nefarious designs as their alliance is unnatural.

He said the masses are politically matured and they have rejected the narrative of the opposition parties