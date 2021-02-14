ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.37%)
ASC 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
ASL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.42%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 132.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.45%)
EPCL 48.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.03%)
FCCL 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
FFL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 24.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 40.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
PPL 90.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
PRL 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 118.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
UNITY 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Dozens injured in strong quake off Japan's Fukushima

  • Images posted online showed broken glass at a shop and items spilled off the shelves at a supermarket.
AFP 14 Feb 2021

TOKYO: A 7.3-magnitude earthquake off Japan's Fukushima injured dozens of people, authorities said Sunday, nearly 10 years after the eastern region was hit by a huge quake that sparked a tsunami and nuclear meltdown.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said no casualties had so far been reported after the late-night quake, which did not trigger a tsunami warning.

"We have received reports of many injuries in the Fukushima and Miyagi regions. But so far we have not received any reports of deaths," he told an emergency cabinet meeting on Sunday morning.

The disaster agency said 74 injuries had been reported in the region and also around Tokyo, where the quake was felt strongly just after 11 pm on Saturday.

But local media counted at least 104 reported injuries, from broken bones to cuts from shattered glass.

No abnormalities were reported at the Fukushima nuclear plant, which melted down in the wake of the March 2011 quake that triggered a towering tsunami and killed more than 18,000 people.

Japan's meteorological agency said Saturday's quake, which hit at a depth of 60 kilometres (37 miles) in the Pacific off Fukushima, was considered an aftershock of the massive tremor nearly a decade ago.

"I was at home. I cannot even remember whether it was horizontal or vertical shaking. But it felt like it lasted for 30 seconds," Masami Nakai, a municipal official in Soma city in northern Fukushima, told AFP about Saturday's quake.

"The shaking was so strong I became truly afraid of my physical safety," he said.

No significant damage was reported but authorities were assessing the impact of a landslide on a highway, government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said, while aerial TV footage showed another landslide at a remote race circuit.

Kato warned residents about the possibility of strong aftershocks in the next week and further landslides due to heavy rain forecast.

"Particularly for the next two to three days, there might be very strong earthquakes," Kato said.

Emergency shelters

Water outages were affecting 4,800 households, Kato said, adding that health ministry staff and self-defense troops were heading to affected areas to deliver water.

Around 950,000 homes lost power throughout the region, but electricity had been restored in most areas by Sunday morning, according to a regional utility.

Kato said as of early Sunday more than 250 people were at 173 emergency shelters in Fukushima and surrounding regions, where social distancing measures have been put in place. Many may have since returned home, he added.

Images posted online showed broken glass at a shop and items spilled off the shelves at a supermarket.

Tomoko Kobayashi, who works at a traditional inn in Fukushima's Minamisoma city, told Kyodo news agency that "the initial jolt felt more powerful than the one I experienced in the Great East Japan Earthquake" of 2011.

Renowned author Yu Miri, who also lives in Minamisoma, tweeted a photo of her home, showing books, potted plants and other belongings strewn across the floor.

"My house in Odaka, Minamisoma city is all messed up," she wrote.

"I hear the ground rumbling. And another quake," she tweeted about an aftershock. The US Geological Survey registered the quake at a revised magnitude of 7.1 with a depth of 51 kilometres.

Japan sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

The country is regularly hit by quakes, and has strict construction regulations intended to ensure buildings can withstand strong tremors.

In September 2018, a powerful 6.6-magnitude quake rocked Hokkaido, triggering landslides, collapsing houses and killing more than 40 people.

Yoshihide Suga Fukushima Pacific basin Odaka Minamisoma city Yu Miri Great East Japan Earthquake

Dozens injured in strong quake off Japan's Fukushima

Decision time soon for Biden on Iran nuclear deal

Inferno on Afghanistan-Iran border as dozens of oil tankers catch fire

Trump campaign paid $3.5 million to rally organisers that led to deadly Capitol attack

City of London pays early price of hard Brexit

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine likely to reach Pakistan in two weeks

Prices of POL products likely to surge

Power sector tops list: PSO seeks ministry’s help for settlement of Rs197.7bn dues

PPRA rules: PLL granted partial exemption

US Senate votes to allow witnesses, prolonging Trump trial

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters