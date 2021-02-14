ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.37%)
ASC 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
ASL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.42%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 132.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.45%)
EPCL 48.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.03%)
FCCL 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
FFL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 24.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 40.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
PPL 90.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
PRL 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 118.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
UNITY 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Justin Turner will return to Dodgers with a two-year deal

  • He was taken out of the game in the eighth inning and wasn't initially on the field to celebrate the win with his teammates.
AFP 14 Feb 2021

LOS ANGELES: All-star third baseman Justin Turner says he is returning to the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 36-year-old free agent made the announcement Saturday on his social media Twitter account.

"Lettts gooo run it back @Dodgers fans!!!" he tweeted.

Turner became a free agent when his $64 million, four-year contract expired after the Dodgers won the Major League Baseball championship in October.

The US media reported that his new deal is for two years and worth $34 million with an option for a third year. He also received an $8 million signing bonus, the Los Angeles Times said.

Turner, who grew up in the Los Angeles area, helped the Dodgers capture their first World Series title in 30 years as they beat the Tampa Bay Rays in six games.

Turner became embroiled in controversy in the late innings of the Dodgers series clincher when it was discovered he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

He was taken out of the game in the eighth inning and wasn't initially on the field to celebrate the win with his teammates.

But Turner re-entered the field while the players and their family members took pictures with the World Series trophy. He mingled with the others for several minutes which drew the ire of baseball fans watching on television and MLB officials.

The league looked into the matter but eventually decided not to penalize him.

Christian Turner Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda Los Angeles area MLB

Justin Turner will return to Dodgers with a two-year deal

Decision time soon for Biden on Iran nuclear deal

Inferno on Afghanistan-Iran border as dozens of oil tankers catch fire

Dozens injured in strong quake off Japan's Fukushima

Trump campaign paid $3.5 million to rally organisers that led to deadly Capitol attack

City of London pays early price of hard Brexit

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine likely to reach Pakistan in two weeks

Prices of POL products likely to surge

Power sector tops list: PSO seeks ministry’s help for settlement of Rs197.7bn dues

PPRA rules: PLL granted partial exemption

US Senate votes to allow witnesses, prolonging Trump trial

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters