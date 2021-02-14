ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
ASC 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.27%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.59%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.35%)
EPCL 47.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
FCCL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.57%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.94%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.26%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.02%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.18%)
PIBTL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.26%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
TRG 118.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.76%)
UNITY 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.82%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.41%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rice rates anchored near 3-year peak

Reuters 14 Feb 2021

NEW DELHI: Rice export prices in India, the top exporter of the staple, remained anchored near a three-year high this week as other Asian and African buyers continued purchases, shrugging off the uptick in rates in recent weeks.

India’s 5 percent broken parboiled variety was quoted at $402-$408 per tonne this week, unchanged from last week, which was the highest since May 2018.

“In the last two weeks prices have gone up, but buyers are still making decent purchases,” said an exporter based at Kakinada in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

India’s southern state of Andhra Pradesh will use a deepwater port to export rice for the first time in decades amid a global shortage of the grain, according to a government order seen by Reuters, which could raise shipments this year by a fifth.

A revision to neighbouring Bangladesh’s import policy in part helped lift global rice prices to a seven-month high in January, according to the latest report of Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO).

“In the parboiled segment, sentiment was also influenced by a series of government purchases by Bangladesh, its approval of lower duties on private sector imports, on condition that traders market supplies promptly,” according to the report.

Bangladesh imported around 100,000 tonnes of rice mainly from India over the last month and more deals are being finalised, a food ministry official said.

Activity was muted in Vietnam and Thailand’s rice trading market is closed as regional traders and exporters observe the Lunar New Year.

grain exporters Lunar New Year Indian rice FAO Food and Agricultural Organization import policy rice trading market regional traders

Indian rice rates anchored near 3-year peak

Power sector tops list: PSO seeks ministry’s help for settlement of Rs197.7bn dues

PPRA rules: PLL granted partial exemption

US Senate votes to allow witnesses, prolonging Trump trial

FBR investigating automobile under-invoicing scam

Maryland becomes first US state to tax digital ad revenue

Canada authorises first exchange-traded bitcoin fund

Revision of schedule: PPP raises questions over ECP decision

Nomination papers can be submitted till Monday: ECP

Senate tickets allotted to ‘handpicked’ candidates

PTI unveils final list of its candidates

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.