Strepsils Comfort to appeal CCP’s decision

14 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has recently passed an order against Strepsils Comfort for alleged deceptive marketing, which we are now going to appeal, said a press release.

The discussions with CCP are ongoing since December 2018, during which we have presented numerous third-party researches to substantiate our actions, specifically claims made on effectiveness of Strepsils Comfort. However, the CCP failed to consider our strong evidence and therefore we are now left with no other option but to appeal.

Honesty and transparency are fundamental operating principles for RB, and we ensure that our product positioning and communication is fair, honest and does not mislead consumers or is unclear in any manner.

All objective claims used in our communication and in our packaging and promotional materials are backed by credible and documented evidence capable of withstanding scientific scrutiny and comply with all local consumer laws.

We assure you that we are fully committed to protecting our consumers and will provide the best solutions that protect, heal and nurture for a healthier life.

Reckitt Benckiser is a growing community of 40,000+ diverse, talented entrepreneurs – united in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. Drawing on each other’s skills and working together, we put people at the heart of our business.

Through research and development, science and partnership, we make products that people have loved and trusted for generations.—PR

