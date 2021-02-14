ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
Pakistan

Verdict on three cases against Uzair Baloch likely on 18th

INP 14 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Anti-terrorism court in Karachi on Saturday reserved verdict on three cases against Lyari gang war leader Uzair Baloch and are likely to be announced on February 18.

The cases – including explosive attack on police during Lyari operation – are lodged against Uzair Baloch at Kalri Police Station. The suspect had earlier been released in more than five cases and over 52 cases are still filed against him.

Let it be known that the ATC had earlier heard the case of kidnapping of a businessman for ransom and murder, and the key witness identified Uzair Baloch.

police ATC Uzair Baloch Lyari gang war

Verdict on three cases against Uzair Baloch likely on 18th

