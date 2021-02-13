World
Quake of 7.1 magnitude hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima
- The epicentre of the earthquake was off the coast of Fukushima prefecture at a depth of 60 km (36 miles).
- The earthquake hit at 11:08 p.m. local time (1408 GMT) and shook buildings in the capital of Tokyo.
13 Feb 2021
TOKYO: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 hit off the coast of eastern Japan on Saturday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
The epicentre of the earthquake was off the coast of Fukushima prefecture at a depth of 60 km (36 miles), the agency said, adding that a tsunami warning had not been issued.
The earthquake hit at 11:08 p.m. local time (1408 GMT) and shook buildings in the capital of Tokyo.
Senate elections: ECP extends date to file nomination papers till February 15
Quake of 7.1 magnitude hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima
PTI announces final list of Senate candidates
British-Pakistani lawyer Karim Khan elected chief prosecutor at ICC
Senate election: JI announces candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PM condoles death of four soldiers martyred in South Waziristan terrorist attack
LSM output up 8.16pc in 1HFY21
PM for provision of edible items at ‘minimum’ rates
Almost Rs2 hike in tariffs of Discos, KE approved by govt
Wapda submits PC-1 of long-awaited telemetry system to Irsa
FBR surpasses 7-month revenue target
Industry showing strong growth, says Umar
Read more stories
Comments