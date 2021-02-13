ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.37%)
ASC 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
ASL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.42%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 132.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.45%)
EPCL 48.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.03%)
FCCL 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
FFL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 24.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 40.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
PPL 90.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
PRL 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 118.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
UNITY 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Dazzling Sharma century steers India to 189-3 in second Test against England

  • India were in trouble at 86 for three when Moeen Ali bowled skipper Virat Kohli for nought after they elected to bat first.
AFP 13 Feb 2021

CHENNAI: Opener Rohit Sharma hit a dazzling unbeaten 132 to guide his side to 189 for three at tea on day one of the second Test against England on Saturday.

Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane, on 36, put on an unbroken stand of 103 as England failed to take a wicket in the second session in Chennai.

India, who trail the four-Test series 1-0, were in trouble at 86 for three when Moeen Ali bowled skipper Virat Kohli for nought after they elected to bat first.

Sharma stood firm and completed his seventh Test hundred, and his first against England, and then raised the bat to cheering fans who had been allowed into the ground for the first time since the pandemic.

He took advantage of any bad balls to hit 16 fours and two sixes, prompting England to bring back their quick bowlers Stuart Broad and Olly Stone for short spells.

Stone had Shubman Gill leg before for a duck in only the second over of the day, but Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara steadied the ship with an 85-run second-wicket stand.

But then Jack Leach took Pujara for 21 and Ali's prized scalp of Kohli left India 106 for three at lunch after winning the toss and choosing to bat.

Ali bowled Kohli through the gate as the Indian captain stood shocked for a few moments while the TV umpire checked to see if the bail had been dislodged by the wicketkeeper's gloves, before walking off to stunned silence.

The Indian players were greeted by whistles and chants of "Rohit, Rohit" as Indian cricket welcomed back a limited number of its raucous fanbase for the match.

England made four changes from their opening win with Broad, Ali, Stone and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes making it into the side.

India handed left-arm spinner Axar Patel his Test debut and brought in paceman Mohammed Siraj and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the team.

India England Rohit Sharma second Test

Dazzling Sharma century steers India to 189-3 in second Test against England

PTI announces final list of Senate candidates

British-Pakistani lawyer Karim Khan elected chief prosecutor at ICC

Senate election: JI announces candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PM condoles death of four soldiers martyred in South Waziristan terrorist attack

LSM output up 8.16pc in 1HFY21

PM for provision of edible items at ‘minimum’ rates

Almost Rs2 hike in tariffs of Discos, KE approved by govt

Wapda submits PC-1 of long-awaited telemetry system to Irsa

FBR surpasses 7-month revenue target

Industry showing strong growth, says Umar

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters