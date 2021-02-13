Senate election: JI announces candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI)’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter on Saturday announced its candidates for the upcoming Senate election.

The party has nominated Maulana Dr. Ata-ur-Rehman, for the general seat of the Senate, while Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Khalil has been nominated for the technocrat seat.

Ata-ur-Rehman is a former member of the National Assembly (NA), while, Iqbal Kahlil is a former district deputy nazim of Peshawar.

Former MNA Inayat Begum has been nominated for the reserved seat for women, while Javed Gul has been nominated for the minority seat.

On Friday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) finalised most of its candidates for the upcoming Senate elections. The Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that from Islamabad, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Fauzia Arshad have been selected as the PTI's candidates. From Sindh, Faisal Vawda will contest the election while Saifullah Abro will contest the election for the technocrats seat as the PTI's candidate.

From Punjab, Saifullah Niazi, Dr Zarqa and Barrister Ali Zafar will contest the election as party candidates. Announcements regarding the other seats will be made later.

Moreover he said that Shibli Faraz, Mohsin Aziz, Dost Mohammad, Sania Nishtar and Farzana have been included in the list of final names [for Senate election candidates].

“Announcement for the remaining seats will be made later," he tweeted.